Here's What Tulsi Gabbard Will Disclose Before She Leaves Her Post

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is stepping down. She resigned before the Memorial Day weekend, citing her husband’s health as the reason; he was diagnosed with bone cancer. Of course, the Left responded poorly because they are just miserable people. Gabbard has done well to expose the deep state conspiracy against President Trump, particularly regarding the trove of documents related to the Russian collusion hoax. She’s reportedly not done, planning to release more files before her June 30 exit. Gabbard plans to release documents related to COVID, the weaponization of the federal government, Havana syndrome, and the 2020 election (via Daily Wire) [emphasis mine]:

Before departing, Gabbard intends to release findings tied to investigations into Havana Syndrome, formally known as Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs), the COVID-19 pandemic, the weaponization of the federal government, the 2020 presidential election, and more, according to the official. These findings will likely be released in weekly installments over the next month.

Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence following her departure, President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

“Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th,” he shared. “Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together.”

“I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever,” Trump added. “Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her.”

Gabbard served 15 months in her role as Director of National Intelligence, working to transform the intelligence community and restore public trust through reforms, many declassifications, aggressive transparency, revoking security clearances of intel officials who “abused public trust,” ditching DEI programs, and targeting foreign terrorist organizations.

A second intelligence official told The Daily Wire that Gabbard oversaw the declassification of more than 500,000 pages of previously withheld government records as of May 2026. Her “ODNI 2.0” restructuring initiative also reduced agency bloat by more than 40%, saving taxpayers an estimated $700 million per year.