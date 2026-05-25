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Tipsheet

Europe Loves to Clown the US For Gun Violence. Who's Laughing Now

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 25, 2026 12:00 PM
Europe Loves to Clown the US For Gun Violence. Who's Laughing Now
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

The United States is the butt of many political jokes in Europe, especially when it comes to issues like gun violence. Europe likes to hold itself up on a pedestal for heavily restricting firearms and lowering the number of gun deaths it deals with. However, not only has that led to a rise in other crimes, such as a knife crime epidemic, where European officials are even considering banning certain kitchen knives, but statistics suggest Europe has a greater problem. And one that is laughable in a first-world country.

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In Europe, there are more deaths due to a lack of air conditioning than the U.S. has in gun deaths, both in total and on a per-capita basis.

In 2024, the U.S. saw 44,447 Americans die as a result of gun violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And yet in Europe, just between June and September, 62,775 people died as a result of overheating or other heat-related illnesses.

A basic first-world tool like AC is far less common in Europe for a variety of reasons. Electricity costs there are, on average, about two to three times higher than those in the United States, and Europe is generally less willing to use energy-intensive appliances like air conditioning in pursuit of its climate goals. So not only is the continent reliant on foreign adversaries for much of its energy, but the limited energy it does have is not used to prevent heat-related deaths.

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Related:

CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY FIREARMS GUN VIOLENCE

In other words, Europe might have fewer gun deaths than the United States, but it is still vulnerable to the climate, a problem faced by developing countries.

As conservatives across the West point out, these tragedies are easily mitigated by embracing fossil fuels, while humanity spearheads technological innovation to help forward efforts to maintain the planet’s health. But Europeans seem willing to let their little to no progress they are making now trump the lives of over 60,000 Europeans.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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