Soft-on-Crime Philly DA Larry Krasner Let a Predator Walk—Now a Beauty Queen Is Dead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 21, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Once again, the Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies have led to the death of an innocent woman.

Kada Scott was a 23-year-old beauty queen and Miss USA hopeful. She went missing while on her way to work on October 4. Over the weekend, authorities found human remains in a wooded area behind an abandoned Philadelphia school, and they confirmed those remains were Scott's.

21-year-old Keon King was arrested and charged with kidnapping and other charges in Scott's disappearance. It turns out King — as always — was a career criminal who was repeatedly set loose by the justice system, including Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Here's more from Fox News:

Philadelphia’s George Soros-backed District Attorney Larry Krasner is facing mounting backlash after a repeat offender — previously released on low bail and freed when Krasner’s office dropped kidnapping and assault charges — was charged in the disappearance of Miss USA hopeful Kada Scott, 23, whose remains were found over the weekend.

At a tense Friday news conference, Krasner blamed "systemic issues" for the suspect’s earlier release on bail — a defense that drew immediate rebuke from victims’ advocates and court officials, who accused the DA of dodging responsibility.

Prosecutors have now filed additional charges against 21-year-old Keon King, escalating the case that has gripped Philadelphia. 

King, who is already facing kidnapping, stalking and false imprisonment counts, now faces a new slate of charges including arson, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and causing a catastrophe, after police discovered Scott’s body in a shallow grave behind a former school.

Investigators said King used a burned vehicle to move Scott’s body and that both his phone data and the vehicle link him to multiple crime scenes.

Earlier this year, Krasner's office dropped assault and kidnapping charges against King after a witness failed to show up in court. Prosecutors had asked for $1 million in bail due to the "violent nature" of the charges; Krasner's office let King walk on just $20,000 bond. According to Fox News, Krasner's office implied the witness didn't show because they were afraid of King being out on bond.

Judge Pat Dugan, who is running to unseat Krasner, blasted the DA over Scott's murder, saying Krasner had "every chance" to appeal the bail decision.

King is now being held on $2.5 million bond and 

The fact of the matter remains: if Keon King were in prison, Kada Scott would still be alive.

Philadelphia voters go to the polls on November 4, and now they can hold Larry Krasner accountable for his failure to protect Kada Scott.

