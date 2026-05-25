Sure Looks Like AOC Might Be Running for President

Democrats really want Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) to run for president in 2028.

Much speculation has been made among members of the chattering class about her potential candidacy, and there appear to be indications that the lawmaker is considering a 2028 run, according to Axios.

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The report says Ocasio-Cortez still “hasn’t decided” whether she will run for the White House in 2028. However, her U.S tour, campaign stops, and endorsement suggest she is building the infrastructure for a national campaign. Indeed, it is possible she could become a major force in the Democratic primary race because she could raise massive sums of money from small donors and carry on the socialist mantle that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) championed.

In only one month, AOC traveled to Philadelphia, Montgomery, Atlanta, and is set to visit Missoula soon. She’s been speaking with important figures on the left about issues such as voting rights, black maternal health, and others.

…a delusional self-serving nitwit looking to grow her personal finances thru campaign contributions!

=====Tb=====

Report: Far-Left AOC May Be Moving Toward 2028 Run for Presidenthttps://t.co/Va9CJKpdGV — Trashbuster (@Trashbusta) May 25, 2026

Her messaging has also focused more on national issues, particularly the MAGA movement, which she called “the last dying breath of the confederacy.”

"In response to a confederacy, we have this moment here of liberation, abolition, and revival of the values that make this country actually great,” she added.

While visiting a church in Atlanta, she energized the crowd as she railed against the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the Voting Rights Act.

When asked about a potential presidential bid during a recent panel interview, she said, “my ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country.”

While she has dodged questions concerning whether she plans to make a bid for the White House, she has not denied that this is her intention. She even made an effort to use the Munich Security Conference in February to lay out her foreign-policy message and answer questions about her political future.

AOC may not have fully decided whether she wants to run for president, but all indications suggest she is strongly considering it. If she is laying the groundwork for a White House bid, she might have an opportunity to enhance her brand in the party.

As it stands currently, Democrats don’t have much of a presidential bench to speak of. It is almost certain that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will throw his hat in the ring. But he is probably the only one at the moment with enough of a national profile to be a contender. However, AOC could easily change this due to her name recognition. It’s still too early to tell who could potentially become the nominee, but now is the time when possible candidates like AOC will begin testing the waters.

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