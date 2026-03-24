Katie Pavlich Grills Democrat Over Sanctuary Policies After Chicago Murder

Last week, Loyal University student Sheridan Gorman was shot and killed in Chicago by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela named Jose Medina-Medina. He missed his court appearance yesterday because he's currently hospitalized with tuberculosis. Medina-Medina was released at the border on May 9, 2023. A little over a month later, he was arrested in Chicago for shoplifting. But thanks to Chicago's sanctuary city policies and soft-on-crime approach, Medina-Medina never appeared in court.

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Last night, NewsNation host Katie Pavlich got into a heated debate with Democratic Party activist and former aide to Senator Chuck Schumer, Chris Hahn over Chicago's sanctuary policies.

.@KatiePavlich and @ChristopherHahn

get into a fiery debate about sanctuary policies and more after an illegal alien from Venezuela was charged with the murder of Sheridan Gorman in Chicago.



👇👇 pic.twitter.com/OvaZtNVHpt — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) March 24, 2026

"What gives to arresting and deporting people like this before they can commit violent crimes against young women?" Pavlich asked.

"It's hard to determine who is going to commit a violent crime before they commit violent crimes," Hahn said. "Statistically speaking, immigrants, whether they are documented or undocumented, commit crimes at a lower rate, particularly violent crimes, than do native-born Americans. So it's hard to kind of figure that out."

"But isn't the bottom line that they shouldn't be here at all?" Pavlich restored. "Shouldn't they not be here at all? I mean, why are you willing to run the risk, given they shouldn't be here at all? The first step is breaking the law to get into the country, and just trust that they're going to be fine? Young, military-aged men from Venezuela?"

"Because most of them are," Hahn said, "and that's the statistical truth."

Every single person who crosses the border illegally is a criminal. The rate of criminality is 100 percent among illegal immigrants, even if they don't commit another crime while on American soil.

"I feel for the family here, but, boiling this down to immigration policy is wrong. It's law enforcement policy, it's too many guns in this world," Hahn continued, "why are we not talking about that?"

"Well, do you think this guy went through a background check?" Pavlich asked. "Let's talk about it."

Hahn then pivoted to President Trump. "Let's go to whatever it is that makes Trump okay," Hahn said.

"I didn't mention Trump," Pavlich replied.

Later on in the debate, Pavlich asked a pointed question: "How many crimes should illegal aliens commit before we get rid of them?"

"There are a lot of people in this country who are undocumented who are doing great things in this country, for this country," Hahn said. "And there are a lot Americans in this country who also commit murders, right? So what are we going to do here?"

Here's the thing: Democrats don't even put Americans who commit violent crimes behind bars. We've seen countless stories of offenders with dozens of arrests being turned loose by Soros-backed prosecutors, only for them to go on to rob, rape, and murder more Americans.

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"This is going to be a big political issue on the Right because they're going to try to distract from the chaos that the President of the United States has caused this nation and this world," Hahn said.

The murder of a college student at the hands of an illegal immigrant who should not have been in the country to begin with is not a distraction. It was completely avoidable. If the Biden administration had deported Medina-Medina in 2023 when he crossed the border illegally, or if Democrats in Chicago had deported him after he shoplifted, Gorman would be alive.

“Most are good people”

Don’t care.

When you open the door for millions of illegals nobody selected, you lose the privilege of being selective on who is deported. — Michael Quercia (@MichaelQuercia3) March 24, 2026

Bingo.

They broke our immigration laws and the punishment for that is deportation. Full stop.

Liberal politics arguments are so dumb, I just don’t understand how their brains work. The mental gymnastics are amazing. https://t.co/VVJXk0WhRX — MTP (@RyanInMTP) March 24, 2026

When you understand their driving argument is "Orange Man Bad" the mental gymnastics make sense.

It’s difficult to accept that there is a powerful and violent movement that agrees with every word this guy is saying. Deny at our own peril. https://t.co/woFrxFiknw — Buddha Nature 4U (@DarkStarMach10) March 24, 2026

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That's what we have to remember. Democrats agree with everything Hahn said here. They support illegal immigrants over Americans; Chris Murphy once said they care the most about those illegals. Democrats support sanctuary cities, amnesty, and soft-on-crime policies that let criminals, both illegals and citizens, free to terrorize our communities.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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