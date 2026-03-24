Here's Why the Venezuelan Illegal Immigrant Who Killed a College Student Missed His Court Appearance

Over the weekend, Venezuelan illegal immigrant Jose Medina-Medina was arrested for murdering 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman. Gorman, 18, was walking with friends in Chicago when Medina-Medina shot her in the head. He was released at the border by the Biden administration back in 2013.

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Medina-Medina missed his court appearance yesterday because he was hospitalized with tuberculosis.

BREAKING: The Venezuelan illegal immigrant accused of murdering Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman couldn't appear in court today because he's hospitalized with tuberculosis, according to the Chicago Tribune.https://t.co/jzlO4EFdrn — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 23, 2026

Here's more:

Sheridan Gorman spent the early morning hours on Thursday with friends, watching the skyline on the Loyola Beach Pier, prosecutors said, when she noticed someone hiding. As the group started to run away, Jose Medina, 25, fired a gun, prosecutors alleged Monday, hitting the 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student in the back while her friends took cover in a grassy area of the beach. Though a full detention hearing was postponed because Medina is hospitalized with tuberculosis, Cook County prosecutors gave a brief account of the shooting that plunged the Rogers Park university into mourning and generated international headlines when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it had lodged a detainer request asking Illinois officials not to release Medina, who is a Venezuelan national. Medina is facing charges of murder, among other felonies, in the slaying of Gorman, who was a first-year student from Yorktown Heights, New York. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday where his public defender will detail any mitigating circumstances.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly contagious infection that primarily affects the lungs but can also affect other organs. It is transmitted through the air when people with lung/throat infections cough, sneeze, or speak, and it takes weeks of medication to treat.

So not only did the Biden administration allow a murderer into this country, but they also allowed someone with a highly communicable disease to roam freely, possibly infecting countless people with a serious illness. This, after Democrats spent years trying to force us to wear masks in perpetuity, demanded that we all take a vaccine we didn't want, and pushed for ongoing lockdowns and social distancing.

I wonder if this is because millions of illegal immigrants were allowed to cross the border without any identification or vaccination cards whatsoever and they were not checked for any diseases? 🤔 — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 23, 2026

They were not.

We did wipe out TB in the US until Joe Biden flooded the country with illegal immigrants. Now its back along with the measles that also spread from camps holding illegals. The flood brought the citizens fraud and disease. Who benefits from millions of illegals again? — Magiknight (@spjohnson2025) March 23, 2026

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Democrats who want to hold political office. That's who.

My wife had to get chest x-rays to prove she didn't have TB just to get a spousal visa to enter the US. What are we doing here? — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) March 23, 2026

This is (D)ifferent.

An illegal murdered an American and brought tuberculosis with him. https://t.co/K9OkwDl7yw — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) March 23, 2026

It's very likely he had TB when he crossed the border. The infection can lie dormant or be active. If Medina-Medina is hospitalized, it's likely his infection is active, which means anyone he has had contact with recently could be at risk.

S***libs are terrified of any American who hasn’t received 130 vaccines, but turn around and let in 100 million illegals without checking anything about them. https://t.co/p6q1lDKS0d — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) March 24, 2026

Just yesterday, former WaPo reporter Taylor Lorenz was lecturing people on wearing masks if they're visiting places like Cuba. Yet she seems wholly untroubled by millions of unscreened illegals crossing our border, bringing myriad communicable diseases along with them.

CATO will say he's generating economic activity with his illness, which increases the GDP, and since the doctors who are paid to treat him are in a very high tax bracket, he's lowered the deficit to boot. https://t.co/7MuEyIT095 — Chris (@chriswithans) March 23, 2026

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Yeah, we don't need this sort of economic activity. Yes, the treatment for TB is effective, but the disease can be deadly.

And guess who's paying his medical bills... https://t.co/wxzCJRbie9 — 𝓛𝓸𝓵𝓪 (@DroppedmicAgain) March 23, 2026

We are, which is adding insult to injury.

Sheridan Gorman should be alive, but thanks to the Democrats, she's not. And now we're footing the bill for her killer's hospitalization with a disease that could have spread to many others in and around Chicago.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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