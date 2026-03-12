The Old Dominion University Shooter Has Been ID'd and It Looks Like Islamic Terrorism

Earlier, we reported on a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. That shooting wounded two individuals and the shooter is deceased.

Now we reportedly have the identity of the shooter: Mohamed Jalloh. This is the same Mohamed Jalloh who was previously convicted of supporting ISIL.

Advertisement

News: I'm reliably informed that the alleged attacker of Old Dominion in is Mohamed Jalloh, the same Jalloh who was previously convicted of providing support to ISIL. https://t.co/oZnsEvPBOv — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 12, 2026

Jalloh was arrested in 2016, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, "attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). According to the complaint, Jalloh is alleged to have attempted to provide services by assisting in the procurement of weapons to be used in what he believed was going to be an attack on U.S. soil committed in the name of ISIL. In addition, the complaint alleges that Jalloh attempted to provide material support to ISIL by providing money to assist in the facilitation of individuals seeking to join ISIL."

🚨 BREAKING: The shooter at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA today is reportedly Mohamed Jalloh, a former Army National Guardsman arrested in 2016 for providing material support to ISIS, per @karol



WHY IS SOMEONE CONVICTED OF SUPPORTING ISIS WALKING FREE?



Jalloh a… pic.twitter.com/YUgxIDnxmz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 12, 2026

Jalloh is a naturalized citizen from Sierra Leone, and he reportedly traveled overseas several times in attempts to join ISIL. He was released in 2024 under the Biden administration.

OF COURSE HIS NAME WAS MOHAMED!!!!!!!!!



EVERY. FREAKING. TIME!!!!!



WHY ARE WE NOT DEPORTING THESE TERRORISTS?!!!!!!



WHY WAS HE WALKING FREE??????? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 12, 2026

These are all excellent questions. Why wasn't he deported? Why was he released from prison?

Another day, another Muslim t*rrorist attack. We shouldn't have to live like this. https://t.co/cCgecs35t2 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 12, 2026

We do not have to live like this.

Hearing the same from multiple federal sources. https://t.co/wOkhmmtfQS — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to keep the Department of Homeland Security shut down in a push to defund the agency and abolish ICE.