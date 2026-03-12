FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
Tipsheet

The Old Dominion University Shooter Has Been ID'd and It Looks Like Islamic Terrorism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 3:15 PM
AP Photo/John Clark

Earlier, we reported on a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. That shooting wounded two individuals and the shooter is deceased.

Now we reportedly have the identity of the shooter: Mohamed Jalloh. This is the same Mohamed Jalloh who was previously convicted of supporting ISIL.

Jalloh was arrested in 2016, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, "attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).  According to the complaint, Jalloh is alleged to have attempted to provide services by assisting in the procurement of weapons to be used in what he believed was going to be an attack on U.S. soil committed in the name of ISIL.  In addition, the complaint alleges that Jalloh attempted to provide material support to ISIL by providing money to assist in the facilitation of individuals seeking to join ISIL."

Jalloh is a naturalized citizen from Sierra Leone, and he reportedly traveled overseas several times in attempts to join ISIL. He was released in 2024 under the Biden administration.

These are all excellent questions. Why wasn't he deported? Why was he released from prison?

We do not have to live like this.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to keep the Department of Homeland Security shut down in a push to defund the agency and abolish ICE.

