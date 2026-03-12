Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.

March 12, 2026
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.
The Islamic creep in the U.K. is no secret. When you can get arrested for saying you like bacon, but not for systematically grooming and assaulting British girls, there's a problem. And the Left is more than happy to facilitate that creep because it serves their anti-Western Civilization agenda and undermines Western culture.

Now Labour, who needs to be voted out of office, is warning schools that student drawings could be considered "blasphemous" under Islamic law, and that music and dance classes may need to go by the wayside to appease the Islamists.

Here's more:

Children's drawings could be considered blasphemous, while music and dance lessons could contravene the teachings of Islam, local councils have warned schools.

The guidance has been issued to teachers across northern England as part of a publication intended to highlight 'sensitivity and awareness around faiths and beliefs'.

Sharing The Journey has been designed to help schools 'demonstrate a sensitive and positive approach to religious and cultural diversity to pupils, parents and carers'. 


It adds: 'Schools will want to be flexible in catering for religious differences.'

This includes being aware of the 'sensitivities' that some Muslim parents may have around the 'teaching of aspects of art, dance, drama, music, physical education, religious education and RSHE'.

The publication cites art as an example, stating that Islamic culture and civilisation has 'a rich artistic tradition' - but schools may find there are religious exceptions.

'A three-dimensional imagery of humans is considered idolatrous by some Muslims,' the guidance warns.

'It is very important that the school understands this and is also careful not to ask its students to reproduce images of Jesus, Prophet Mohammed or other figures considered to be prophets in Islam.

Trump’s Texas Deal Dilemma Kurt Schlichter
So Christian kids can't draw images of their Savior anymore, because Islam co-opted Jesus as one of their prophets. See how this works?

Or vote out the politicians who allowed this and reclaim your country and your schools.

They're more concerned about being seen as "racist" than preserving British culture.

Cowardice and capitulation.

Yes, it will.

Islam is incompatible with American values, freedoms, and culture.

The destruction of the West.

The Left hates Christianity and embraces Islam because they believe "the enemy of my enemy is my friend."

Bingo. Because those "considerations" will never be given to anyone else.

Yes, it is. Unless we stop it.

