UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.

The Islamic creep in the U.K. is no secret. When you can get arrested for saying you like bacon, but not for systematically grooming and assaulting British girls, there's a problem. And the Left is more than happy to facilitate that creep because it serves their anti-Western Civilization agenda and undermines Western culture.

Advertisement

Now Labour, who needs to be voted out of office, is warning schools that student drawings could be considered "blasphemous" under Islamic law, and that music and dance classes may need to go by the wayside to appease the Islamists.

Pupils' drawings could be blasphemous under Islamic law, Labour councils tell schools - while music and dance classes may go against the teachings of Islam https://t.co/fB8uWaSvx8 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 11, 2026

Here's more:

Children's drawings could be considered blasphemous, while music and dance lessons could contravene the teachings of Islam, local councils have warned schools. The guidance has been issued to teachers across northern England as part of a publication intended to highlight 'sensitivity and awareness around faiths and beliefs'. Sharing The Journey has been designed to help schools 'demonstrate a sensitive and positive approach to religious and cultural diversity to pupils, parents and carers'.

It adds: 'Schools will want to be flexible in catering for religious differences.' This includes being aware of the 'sensitivities' that some Muslim parents may have around the 'teaching of aspects of art, dance, drama, music, physical education, religious education and RSHE'. The publication cites art as an example, stating that Islamic culture and civilisation has 'a rich artistic tradition' - but schools may find there are religious exceptions. 'A three-dimensional imagery of humans is considered idolatrous by some Muslims,' the guidance warns. 'It is very important that the school understands this and is also careful not to ask its students to reproduce images of Jesus, Prophet Mohammed or other figures considered to be prophets in Islam.

So Christian kids can't draw images of their Savior anymore, because Islam co-opted Jesus as one of their prophets. See how this works?

Remove your children from vile schools. Do not let your enemy teach your children. — Jane Pounder (@PounderJane1) March 11, 2026

Or vote out the politicians who allowed this and reclaim your country and your schools.

I feel for the people of your country. You've been conquered and don't even see it. — Oh!Snap! 📷 🇺🇸 🐾 🐊 (@BlueCollie43) March 11, 2026

They're more concerned about being seen as "racist" than preserving British culture.

This isn’t “pluralism.” It’s cowardice. — Fred the Great (@Fred_On_X) March 11, 2026

Cowardice and capitulation.

Importing Islam will annihilate America as we know it. https://t.co/u6ckIV1Kvq — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 11, 2026

Yes, it will.

Islam is incompatible with American values, freedoms, and culture.

My initial inclination was to scoff, point at & mock the utter absurdity of this situation, but I quickly realised this is actually no laughing matter…



WTF is going on??? https://t.co/bC4WPUmk3G — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) March 11, 2026

The destruction of the West.

The UK scrapped Christian blasphemy laws almost 20 years ago.



Now Islamic ones are being imposed on our children by stealth. https://t.co/2EnBY2NpMZ — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) March 11, 2026

Advertisement

The Left hates Christianity and embraces Islam because they believe "the enemy of my enemy is my friend."

This has to stop



It isn’t a joke



These “considerations” given to Islam are the foreplay to jihad and Islamic domination https://t.co/qJFtTHll0u — leekern (@leekern13) March 11, 2026

Bingo. Because those "considerations" will never be given to anyone else.

This is coming here. You will be subjugated and your children will be radicalized.

But the Chrislamists in Podcastistan are only focused on Israel. https://t.co/c7r7BpsGAh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 11, 2026

Yes, it is. Unless we stop it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.