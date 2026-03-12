FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
Tipsheet

Fetterman Goes Off on Fellow Democrats: Why Can’t They Just Admit Operation Epic Fury Is a Win?

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 12, 2026 3:30 PM
Fetterman Goes Off on Fellow Democrats: Why Can’t They Just Admit Operation Epic Fury Is a Win?
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Senator John Fetterman blasted his Democratic colleagues for long treating Iran as a chief enemy of the United States while now criticizing what he described as the most decisive action taken against the country in decades. 

When CNN pressed him on whether he had concerns about Operation Epic Fury, Fetterman said he had none, unless it led to boots on the ground, something the Trump administration has indicated simply is not going to happen.

"Some of your Democratic colleagues say that they don't think the administration has a clear endgame in Iran," CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said. "Do you have concerns about how they know when to be done with Iran? 

"Yeah, I mean, I'm very much aware that I'm the only Democrat in the Senate that supports this operation, and I'm going to continue to do that," Sen. Fetterman shot back. "And I would remind all of your viewers, whether it was Hillary Clinton when she was running for president or Kamala Harris when she was running just in 24. In fact, she actually identified Iran as her top concern. You know, she called Iran a grave danger, and now everyone, every single Democrat, agrees that they can never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb. And now Donald Trump has done that, made that virtually impossible to achieve their nuclear weapons, and they've effectively broke the entire Iranian military apparatus."

I don't know why we as Democrats, if we had all those kinds of goals and those kinds of concerns, and now that he's achieved that, why now we only can criticize that or they could always make it seem like it's been a failure or things are out of control. That's just categorically not true. 

The Senator then revealed his single dealbreaker.

"And now I think my hard red line, you know, boots on the ground," Fetterman said. "That's when I would get concerned if they start to talk about boots on the ground. And now I think even Secretary Hegseth has even said, no nation-building. No one wants to be a part of that. That was never a part of this mission thus far. 

"I'm not sure why they can't just acknowledge that that's been a positive outcome," he added. "For me, it's just been nothing more than a choice of country over what parts of the base would demand to condemn or pretend that it's a terrible situation."

This comes as many Democrats have refused to support the United States in Operation Epic Fury, raising concerns about constitutionality, an issue critics argue they rarely emphasize in other policy debates. The dynamic has, in part, benefited Republicans, as Democrats have found themselves defending or appearing to defend positions that critics say align with the Iranian regime—an unpopular posture that could provide a political boost to Republicans heading into the midterm elections. 

However, foreign policy remains a relatively low priority for many American voters, leaving it unclear how much political benefit success in Iran will ultimately bring.

