Tipsheet

Democrats Are Attacking Hegseth's Supposed Steak Budget. They'll Hate This Next Number.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 2:00 PM
Democrats Are Attacking Hegseth's Supposed Steak Budget. They'll Hate This Next Number.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

It's incredible to watch the Democrats, who haven't exactly made fiscal restraint part of their party's platform, get all wound up over Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spending money to feed our troops well. This story is interesting for a couple of reasons, one of them being that Democrats are raging hypocrites.

This was not new, either, as several people who worked overseas noted they were served steak and lobster on a regular basis ... under President Obama and Secretary of State Clinton.

Guess that's (D)ifferent.

Here's a story about it from 2011:

Steak, lobster and guacamole might not spring to mind as war rations, but the larger US bases in Afghanistan have an impressive array of "chow" to fuel their troops for the fight.

At Forward Operating Base Fenty in the country's east, soldiers can choose from a well-stocked salad bar, make their own bagel sandwich and try speciality feasts such as Mongolian barbecues and Mexican meals with all the trimmings.

"It's a very exotic collection of pre-packaged food," said Sergeant Jonathan Arthur, who -- perhaps overwhelmed by choice -- tucked into an eclectic lunch of burger, samosas, bacon, vegetables and grapes.

They may be thousands of miles away but there is plenty to remind the forces of home, from packets of beef jerky and Otis Spunkmeyer muffins to full American breakfasts served up by the subcontracted kitchen team.

Friday's "surf'n'turf" was a favourite with some troops, although others turned their noses up at the "frozen" seafood offerings and were more excited about pizza night in the dining facility, known as the DFAC or "chow hall".

Related:

AFGHANISTAN DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

And even before the strikes on Iran, our men and women in uniform knew something was up because of the good eats.

"When the food suddenly upgrades across bases… some veterans say that’s not random," the post read. "No announcement. No breaking headline. Just upgraded chow."

If you know, you know.

It was not a drill.

We notice the Democrats didn't say a word about it until we blew the Ayatollah and the Iranian military to kingdom come.

They also didn't complain about this spending under Biden, as journalist Salena Zito pointed out.

"I could be wrong, but I don't recall a photo of Lloyd Austin holding plastic lobsters when that report came out," Zito wrote.


Perhaps it was because Austin went AWOL in the ICU without informing the Biden administration.

And, as this writer has pointed out repeatedly, we spent $150 billion of taxpayer dollars on illegal immigration in 2023. The Democrats don't care about that, or the billions in fraud in Minnesota or California. But feeding our troops is suddenly a national scandal.

