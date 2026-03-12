Democrats Are Attacking Hegseth's Supposed Steak Budget. They'll Hate This Next Number.

It's incredible to watch the Democrats, who haven't exactly made fiscal restraint part of their party's platform, get all wound up over Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spending money to feed our troops well. This story is interesting for a couple of reasons, one of them being that Democrats are raging hypocrites.

Advertisement

Hit that like button, if you got no problem with our troops eating Steak and lobster.... they f'n deserve it



Kudos to Pete Hegseth for hooking our guys up...



The media is going apes*** over the cost of ($22M) dollars, but they're ok with ($18B) of Somali fraud in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/6WMowLHebZ — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) March 12, 2026

This was not new, either, as several people who worked overseas noted they were served steak and lobster on a regular basis ... under President Obama and Secretary of State Clinton.

I worked at Embassy Baghdad in 2011-2013. Obama was president and Hillary was SOS. We had Steak & Lobster served in the DFAC on a regular basis. — Joe (@MrWhite0425) March 12, 2026

Guess that's (D)ifferent.

The Obama Years > Afghanistan: For Some US Troops, Guacamole, Steak and Lobster on the Menu. #PeteHegseth Story Link: (Oct 26, 2011) https://t.co/Oi3dEbaTMl pic.twitter.com/ydLWxMrqch — Ted (@streetlevel) March 11, 2026

Here's a story about it from 2011:

Steak, lobster and guacamole might not spring to mind as war rations, but the larger US bases in Afghanistan have an impressive array of "chow" to fuel their troops for the fight. At Forward Operating Base Fenty in the country's east, soldiers can choose from a well-stocked salad bar, make their own bagel sandwich and try speciality feasts such as Mongolian barbecues and Mexican meals with all the trimmings. "It's a very exotic collection of pre-packaged food," said Sergeant Jonathan Arthur, who -- perhaps overwhelmed by choice -- tucked into an eclectic lunch of burger, samosas, bacon, vegetables and grapes. They may be thousands of miles away but there is plenty to remind the forces of home, from packets of beef jerky and Otis Spunkmeyer muffins to full American breakfasts served up by the subcontracted kitchen team. Friday's "surf'n'turf" was a favourite with some troops, although others turned their noses up at the "frozen" seafood offerings and were more excited about pizza night in the dining facility, known as the DFAC or "chow hall".

And even before the strikes on Iran, our men and women in uniform knew something was up because of the good eats.

🚨 U.S. ARMY SOLDIER KNEW CRAB LEGS AT THE DFAC MEANT ONE THING: WE’RE GOING TO WAR.



A woman in uniform sits down at the base dining facility.

Crab legs on the tray.



This is how she knew we were going to war.

She asks: "Chat... are we cooked?"



The comments confirm it:

“Steak… pic.twitter.com/Leflb8BrbJ — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) February 28, 2026

"When the food suddenly upgrades across bases… some veterans say that’s not random," the post read. "No announcement. No breaking headline. Just upgraded chow."

If you know, you know.

THEY'RE SERVING THE TROOPS STEAK AND LOBSTER



THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/Fc9Ek94FzW — 𓅃 UAE Exotic Falconry & Finance (@FalconryFinance) December 22, 2024

It was not a drill.

We notice the Democrats didn't say a word about it until we blew the Ayatollah and the Iranian military to kingdom come.

They also didn't complain about this spending under Biden, as journalist Salena Zito pointed out.

You need to put context to this @TMZ The military spent $103.7 million on meat, fish and poultry, including $16.6 million on ribeye steak and 147 orders of lobster tail for $6.1 million.



In 2024



I could be wrong, but I don't recall a photo of Lloyd Austin holding plastic… — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 11, 2026

Advertisement

"I could be wrong, but I don't recall a photo of Lloyd Austin holding plastic lobsters when that report came out," Zito wrote.

Perhaps it was because Austin went AWOL in the ICU without informing the Biden administration.

And, as this writer has pointed out repeatedly, we spent $150 billion of taxpayer dollars on illegal immigration in 2023. The Democrats don't care about that, or the billions in fraud in Minnesota or California. But feeding our troops is suddenly a national scandal.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.