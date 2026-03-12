Gavin Newsom Is Crushing the Field In This 2028 Preview
Corrupt Illinois Mayor Thinks She Can Win in Georgia As a Republican
Check Out What London Is Now Recommending City Buses Carry for Some Unspoken Reason
Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia
Senator Josh Hawley Makes Major Announcement About Popular Abortion Pill
Women Do Not Have to Compromise on Trans Rights
UK Schools Warned Students' Drawings Could Be 'Blasphemous.' Take a Guess Why.
Mother of the Virginia Woman Murdered by a Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Speaks Out
Chicago Teachers' Union Is All About Activism, Not Education
No Comparison: Prophet vs. King
President Trump Unloads on Thomas Massie at Kentucky Rally: ‘We Gotta Get Rid of This Loser’
Tim Burchett Blasts ‘Snobs’ Attacking Trump DHS Nominee Markwayne Mullin Over Lack of College Degree
Just Days After ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in NYC, Here's What Mayor Mamdani Is Up To
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Those Iranian Sleeper Cells
Trans Mania Sweeps New Mexico Schools – Even Elementaries Will ‘Affirm’ Gender Choices
Tipsheet

CNN Actually Made Abby Phillip Apologize On-Air for Lying About the Attempted ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 8:00 AM
CNN Actually Made Abby Phillip Apologize On-Air for Lying About the Attempted ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombing
Townhall Media

CNN host Abby Phillip did not have a great 24 hours. She was absolutely dragged for saying on-air the other night that Mayor Zohran Mamdani was the target of the attempted bombing in NYC over the weekend. That narrative popped up immediately after two ISIS-inspired Islamic terrorists, Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18, threw a homemade IED into a crowd of anti-Islamic protesters.

Phillip posted an apology on X yesterday morning, saying the "wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead of time." Few people were impressed by this, as Phillip still implied Mamdani was a target of the attack even in her apology, and many wondered whether she'd address the false comments on her show rather than just on X.

Well, it turns out she did.

"This morning I issued a correction, first thing in the morning, on X for a mistake that I made in last night's show, but I also wanted to do so on air as well," Phillip said. "I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were not. I failed to catch and correct that mistake in real time, and I take full responsibility for that. And while we do make mistakes, it is important to acknowledge and correct those errors when they happen."

As several others pointed out, Phillip also "didn't catch" when guest Ana Navarro repeated the same narrative.

There were still some pertinent facts missing from Phillip's statement.

Nor did she mention who threw the bombs and why.

Phillip also dismissed the Islamic ties to terrorism.

We also had an Islamic terror attack in Austin, Texas, where Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized citizen from Senegal, opened fire on bar patrons. Diagne was wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt with an Iranian flag t-shirt underneath.

That's exactly what this is. They want Jake Lang, who organized the anti-Islam protest, to be painted as a "white supremacist," and the realization that Muslim terrorists actually proved his point harms that narrative.

