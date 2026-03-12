CNN Actually Made Abby Phillip Apologize On-Air for Lying About the Attempted ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombing

CNN host Abby Phillip did not have a great 24 hours. She was absolutely dragged for saying on-air the other night that Mayor Zohran Mamdani was the target of the attempted bombing in NYC over the weekend. That narrative popped up immediately after two ISIS-inspired Islamic terrorists, Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18, threw a homemade IED into a crowd of anti-Islamic protesters.

Advertisement

Phillip posted an apology on X yesterday morning, saying the "wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead of time." Few people were impressed by this, as Phillip still implied Mamdani was a target of the attack even in her apology, and many wondered whether she'd address the false comments on her show rather than just on X.

Well, it turns out she did.

WATCH: @abbydphillip issues an on-air correction, complementary of the one published this morning on X, for stating the Gracie Mansion bombers targeted Mayor Mandani. We seldom see on-air corrections for on-air botches but here it is. The right thing. On A-block.



ABBY PHILLIP:… pic.twitter.com/u4Cxurrv5g — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 12, 2026

"This morning I issued a correction, first thing in the morning, on X for a mistake that I made in last night's show, but I also wanted to do so on air as well," Phillip said. "I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were not. I failed to catch and correct that mistake in real time, and I take full responsibility for that. And while we do make mistakes, it is important to acknowledge and correct those errors when they happen."

As several others pointed out, Phillip also "didn't catch" when guest Ana Navarro repeated the same narrative.

And then she proceeds to let Anna Navarro spew the same BS unchallenged.



Apology rejected. — Harrison Bergeron (@david_amrine) March 12, 2026

There were still some pertinent facts missing from Phillip's statement.

Notice she did not state who those bombs were intended for. Baby steps I guess. https://t.co/IZXAp92BPT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2026

Nor did she mention who threw the bombs and why.

It wasn’t the right thing.

She still didn’t say *WHO* threw the bombs and why - namely that bombs were through by MUSLIM TERRORISTS



Don’t give her credit she doesn’t deserve. — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) March 12, 2026

Phillip also dismissed the Islamic ties to terrorism.

MOYNIHAN: “We’ve had 2 terrorist attacks in NYC the last 10 days.”



PHILLIP: “What does that have to do with whether Muslims belong in American society as a group?”



Abby is a terrorist sympathizer pic.twitter.com/1ySF6m6eeW — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 11, 2026

We also had an Islamic terror attack in Austin, Texas, where Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized citizen from Senegal, opened fire on bar patrons. Diagne was wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt with an Iranian flag t-shirt underneath.

Advertisement

Again, this wasn’t a mistake. This is them retreating to the position that if they somehow make out the violence to be directed at someone they like, they get to play the victim and not ask any tough questions about the attackers.



Typical playbook. https://t.co/XyyhKmXMOF — Steven Cook (@Drusas_Rake) March 12, 2026

That's exactly what this is. They want Jake Lang, who organized the anti-Islam protest, to be painted as a "white supremacist," and the realization that Muslim terrorists actually proved his point harms that narrative.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.