The Trial Against James Comey Just Got a Significant Delay

A federal judge has pushed back the trial date of James Comey as the Department of Justice has sought to prosecute the former FBI Director for making threats against President Donald Trump.

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Judge ⁠Louise Wood Flanagan accepted the requests of Comey’s defense team to delay the trial so that they could submit “multiple motions on constitutional grounds,” according to Newsmax. Comey’s motions are a last-ditch effort to have the case thrown out before the trial begins, and they must be filed in July.

The case has revolved largely around the infamous “8647” seashell post to his Instagram account. Comey has claimed that he hadn’t the faintest idea that the term could have been understood as a threat and deleted the post after significant backlash.

NEW: James Comey deletes his "8647" post from Instagram and posts a "clarification" post, claims he had no clue the numbers were associated with violence.



"I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence ..."



This guy is such a dork and a fraud. Insane how he… pic.twitter.com/D79ro9VzJH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 15, 2025

🚨 JUST NOW: AG Todd Blanche confirms that the DOJ's criminal case against James Comey is NOT solely about the "8647" Instagram post alone



LOCK HIM UP!



"Rest assured that it's not just the Instagram post that leads somebody to get indicted."



"The career FBI agents, the career… pic.twitter.com/kgXbKdNymq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 3, 2026

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has stated online that the Instagram post is merely a facet of the case against Comey and that the Justice Department is sitting on a whole host of evidence against the former top law enforcement official. Blanche has refused to indicate what exactly that evidence might be and has stated that it will come to light as the trial progresses.

Comey faces up to 20 years in federal prison should he be convicted.

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