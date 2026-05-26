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Tipsheet

The Trial Against James Comey Just Got a Significant Delay

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 26, 2026 9:00 PM
The Trial Against James Comey Just Got a Significant Delay
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File

A federal judge has pushed back the trial date of James Comey as the Department of Justice has sought to prosecute the former FBI Director for making threats against President Donald Trump.

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Judge ⁠Louise Wood Flanagan accepted the requests of Comey’s defense team to delay the trial so that they could submit “multiple motions on constitutional grounds,” according to Newsmax. Comey’s motions are a last-ditch effort to have the case thrown out before the trial begins, and they must be filed in July.

The case has revolved largely around the infamous “8647” seashell post to his Instagram account. Comey has claimed that he hadn’t the faintest idea that the term could have been understood as a threat and deleted the post after significant backlash.

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Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI JAMES COMEY

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has stated online that the Instagram post is merely a facet of the case against Comey and that the Justice Department is sitting on a whole host of evidence against the former top law enforcement official. Blanche has refused to indicate what exactly that evidence might be and has stated that it will come to light as the trial progresses.

Comey faces up to 20 years in federal prison should he be convicted.

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