Tipsheet

Abby Phillip Issues Lame Apology After Lying About ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 11, 2026 11:00 AM
Abby Phillip Issues Lame Apology After Lying About ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
AP Photo/Ron Harris

That didn't take long. 

Earlier, we told you how CNN's Abby Phillip continued to push the false narrative that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was the target of an attempted bombing over the weekend. That's a lie, and now Phillip has issued a correction on her remarks.

"That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead of time. I apologize for the error," Phillip wrote on X.

Remember, here's what she said:

"Two Republicans say Muslims don't belong here, after an attempted terror attack against New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani."

Will Phillip also make this correction on CNN tonight?

As we said in our earlier post, CNN will do nothing to her for this.

Related:

She had an entire episode of her program to correct it. We notice she didn't.

She just threw whoever runs her teleprompter under the bus, didn't she?

She probably "didn't catch" that, either.

In fairness, her show averages 400,000 to 700,000 viewers and her post already has 750,000 views, so more people may actually see this. But the larger point stands: this should be corrected on CNN.

Of course she knows what she's doing.

But as someone else pointed out, she also "didn't catch" Ana Navarro saying similar things.

The reality is this: two ISIS-inspired terrorists allegedly threw a homemade IED into a crowd of anti-Islam protesters near Gracie Mansion. Thankfully, the device didn't detonate, because it those terrorists — identified as Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18 — wanted to kill more people than the Tsarnaevs did in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Mamdani and his wife were never, ever the targets. That was a fabrication from the media.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

