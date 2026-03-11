Abby Phillip Issues Lame Apology After Lying About ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers

That didn't take long.

Earlier, we told you how CNN's Abby Phillip continued to push the false narrative that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was the target of an attempted bombing over the weekend. That's a lie, and now Phillip has issued a correction on her remarks.

I want to correct something I said last night. The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani. That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead… — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 11, 2026

"That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead of time. I apologize for the error," Phillip wrote on X.

Remember, here's what she said:

CNN's Abby Phillip claims that the attempted NYC bombing was "an attempted terror attack against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani."



The suspects were two Muslim terrorists who pledged allegiance to ISIS and were targeting anti-Islam protesters. pic.twitter.com/xtGIirLPb3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 11, 2026

"Two Republicans say Muslims don't belong here, after an attempted terror attack against New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani."

Will Phillip also make this correction on CNN tonight?

You're an inspiration to all people who are terrible at their jobs and never get fired anyway. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 11, 2026

As we said in our earlier post, CNN will do nothing to her for this.

"I didn't catch it ahead of time." pic.twitter.com/dXOE8K4p2I — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 11, 2026

She had an entire episode of her program to correct it. We notice she didn't.

It was the wording that was inaccurate, not you. Sure. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 11, 2026

She just threw whoever runs her teleprompter under the bus, didn't she?

You also didn't correct liar @ananavarro --



ANA NAVARRO: “What I find ironic is, so supposedly some of these comments are as a result of the attempt against Mayor Mamdani in New York who was raised Muslim -- was he not -- himself? So, they're being anti- Muslim to -- and… — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) March 11, 2026

She probably "didn't catch" that, either.

The lie goes out on national television, the correction goes out in a tweet.



See how that works? https://t.co/G8npElpW69 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 11, 2026

In fairness, her show averages 400,000 to 700,000 viewers and her post already has 750,000 views, so more people may actually see this. But the larger point stands: this should be corrected on CNN.

Tells the lie to a million viewers.



Gives the apology online, where very few people will even see it.



She knows what she’s doing. https://t.co/yQDtkWhUj5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 11, 2026

Of course she knows what she's doing.

Just to share some inside baseball here… what Abby is saying is her producers wrote her script, put it in prompter, and she didn’t preview it ahead of time despite having ample time to do so as any decent host does.



Hence, “didn’t catch it in time.” https://t.co/ypqCVcUAlB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 11, 2026

But as someone else pointed out, she also "didn't catch" Ana Navarro saying similar things.

The reality is this: two ISIS-inspired terrorists allegedly threw a homemade IED into a crowd of anti-Islam protesters near Gracie Mansion. Thankfully, the device didn't detonate, because it those terrorists — identified as Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18 — wanted to kill more people than the Tsarnaevs did in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Mamdani and his wife were never, ever the targets. That was a fabrication from the media.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

