Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
We Still Can't Believe the U.S. Oil and Gas Association Tweeted This at Gavin Newsom
There's a Clear Frontrunner in California's Governor Race, but It's Not Who You'd Expect
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
FBI Warns Iranian Drones Could Strike the West Coast in Retaliation to Operation Epic Fury
400 Million Barrels of Emergency Reserve Oil To Be Released By The International Energy Agency
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
The February Inflation Report Is Here
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Undercover Videos Reveal New Mexico Schools Enable Trans, Abortion Activism With In-House Health Clinics
Why Is 'Fisherman' Mary Peltola Taking Money From a Radical Group That Calls Fishing Torture?
Tipsheet

CNN Just Can't Help Themselves, Can They?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 11, 2026 9:00 AM
CNN Just Can't Help Themselves, Can They?
Townhall Media

Yesterday, CNN covered itself in glory with its coverage of the alleged ISIS-inspired would-be bombers in New York City. Over the weekend, two young men — identified as Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18 — hurled a homemade IED into a crowd of anti-Islam protesters who had gathered outside Gracie Mansion (thus proving the protesters' point, but we digress).

Thankfully, the device, loaded with bolts, nuts, and screws, didn't detonate. 

But the media, ever eager to turn Democrats into victims and desperate to deflect criticism from Mamdani over his wife's love of the October 7 terror attacks, decided to turn them into the targets of this failed terror attack.

CNN ran a post and an article that not only made it seem like Mamdani was the target of the attack, but that the attempted terrorists were simply two teens from Pennsylvania who were in the wrong place at the wrong time. They deleted that post, which was also the lede of the story, and issued a statement saying the post "failed to reflect the gravity of the incident." The lead reporter on that story, unsurprisingly, graduated from the Columbia School of Journalism and uses they/them pronouns.

But even in that retraction, if you call it that, CNN made it seem like Mamdani was the target of the attack. And Abby Phillip was all too happy to continue pushing that narrative on air last night, and to spin it to blame Republicans.

CNN DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM TERRORISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

"Two Republicans say Muslims don't belong here, after an attempted terror attack against New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani," Phillip said.

Omitted from her remarks, of course, is the fact that Kayumi and Balat were inspired by and pledged allegiance to, ISIS. They are Muslims. If you apply Phillip's logic here, shouldn't we want them deported, because they targeted the Mayor of New York City?

She thought it was a chance to dunk on Republicans, which CNN never passes up an opportunity to do, but it just proved their point: Islam is incompatible with America.

We wish it weren't.

That's the deleted post, by the way. Incredible framing there.

Phillip will likely not have to retract those statements and, in the absence of Scott Jennings, no one on that panel would dare challenge her.

CNN will let her get away with it.

There is no excuse for this, of course. Mamdani was not the target of this attack, but that's the narrative the media has spun, and it's working. We've seen several people say they've heard from friends and relatives who believe Mamdani was the target, and that's what CNN wanted.

