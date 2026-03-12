FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
Tipsheet

We Can See Why This NYT Reporter Deleted His Post About the NYC ISIS Bombing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 4:30 PM
We Can See Why This NYT Reporter Deleted His Post About the NYC ISIS Bombing
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

There was a time when the slogan for The New York Times was "all the news that's fit to print." Gone are the days when the publication even presented some semblance of journalistic standards. Instead, it — like many other outlets — is a stenographer for the DNC.

That's why The New York Times' D.C. reporter, Glenn Thrush, is repeating the debunked lie that Zohran Mamdani was the target of the failed ISIS-inspired bombing last weekend. Thrush quoted a post by Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

"The man on the right was the target of an ISIS-inspired bomb attack less than a week ago," Thrush wrote.

You'll notice we're unable to share the post because Thrush deleted it. But don't worry, screenshots are forever


This is not true.

Perhaps Thrush has been living under a rock, but CNN's Abby Phillip was forced to apologize on-air for making similar claims on her show the other night. The two Islamists, Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18, threw a homemade IED into a crowd of anti-Islamic protesters (thus proving their point, by the way).

Yes, the attack happened near Gracie Mansion, but Mamdani was not the target. Why would Islamists target one of their own? Mamdani held a Ramadan dinner at Gracie Mansion this week, just days after his Islamist buddies tried to kill Americans exercising their free speech rights.

Here's What We Know About the Temple Israel Shooter So Far Amy Curtis
No. He's not misinformed. He knows what he's doing.

And the narrative that Mamdani was the target is meant to deflect from the fact that Mamdani's wife was under scrutiny for celebrating the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel. She liked dozens of social media posts celebrating the atrocities.

Yes, he is.

And as we've pointed out, that's what the media does. They take a story and they spin it for their own political gain and narratives. Mamdani was not the target of this attack. Thrush knows this, and so does every other supposed journalist who ran with that lie and continues to repeat it.

