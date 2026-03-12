We Can See Why This NYT Reporter Deleted His Post About the NYC ISIS Bombing

There was a time when the slogan for The New York Times was "all the news that's fit to print." Gone are the days when the publication even presented some semblance of journalistic standards. Instead, it — like many other outlets — is a stenographer for the DNC.

That's why The New York Times' D.C. reporter, Glenn Thrush, is repeating the debunked lie that Zohran Mamdani was the target of the failed ISIS-inspired bombing last weekend. Thrush quoted a post by Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

The enemy is inside the gates. https://t.co/YSNHIpDnds — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 12, 2026

"The man on the right was the target of an ISIS-inspired bomb attack less than a week ago," Thrush wrote.

You'll notice we're unable to share the post because Thrush deleted it. But don't worry, screenshots are forever





This is not true.

Perhaps Thrush has been living under a rock, but CNN's Abby Phillip was forced to apologize on-air for making similar claims on her show the other night. The two Islamists, Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, and Emir Balat, 18, threw a homemade IED into a crowd of anti-Islamic protesters (thus proving their point, by the way).

Yes, the attack happened near Gracie Mansion, but Mamdani was not the target. Why would Islamists target one of their own? Mamdani held a Ramadan dinner at Gracie Mansion this week, just days after his Islamist buddies tried to kill Americans exercising their free speech rights.

Wtf are you doing here? Are you really this badly misinformed? — Brian B (@BrianRBnwIN) March 12, 2026

No. He's not misinformed. He knows what he's doing.

Lol no he wasn’t. He was the inspiration behind the attack. — GT (@23rads) March 12, 2026

And the narrative that Mamdani was the target is meant to deflect from the fact that Mamdani's wife was under scrutiny for celebrating the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel. She liked dozens of social media posts celebrating the atrocities.

You know this is a lie. You are being intentionally dishonest, — Ross (@MrRoss1982X) March 12, 2026

Yes, he is.

And as we've pointed out, that's what the media does. They take a story and they spin it for their own political gain and narratives. Mamdani was not the target of this attack. Thrush knows this, and so does every other supposed journalist who ran with that lie and continues to repeat it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

