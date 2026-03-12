Just Days After ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in NYC, Here's What Mayor Mamdani Is Up To

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted a Ramadan dinner Wednesday night at Gracie Mansion with fellow Muslims to break their fast. Videos from the gathering circulated online showing a group of men praying, saying “Allahu Akbar,” and eating on the floor.

Advertisement

The event came just days after the mayor issued a stronger condemnation of anti-Islam protester Jake Lang, who had demonstrated outside Gracie Mansion, than of the ISIS-aligned terrorists who hurled an improvised explosive device at the protest.

NY City Hall under Mamdani. Not AI. pic.twitter.com/JEWfnB4co2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 12, 2026

Some have even accused one of the guests of flashing the ISIS salute, a raised index finger, while inside Gracie Mansion.

WATCH:



Mamdani for ISIS?



A Muslim who was invited to the NYC Mayoral Residence by ⁦@ZohranKMamdani⁩ for a Ramadan iftar yesterday flashed the ISIS one finger salute inside Gracie Mansion. This comes after 2 ISIS terrorists threw a bomb at Amercians in NYC this weekend. pic.twitter.com/FDcfgDBmtI — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 12, 2026

Left: Emir Balat giving the one finger ISIS salute after an attempted bombing in NYC.



Right: Zohran Mamdani’s guest giving the one finger ISIS salute as they celebrate Ramadan at City Hall in NYC.



Why is no one calling him out on this? pic.twitter.com/KjEpR7rR1y — Jason Jones (@jonesville) March 12, 2026

However, the gesture made by the guest can simply be an expression of devotion, indicating a reference to Allah as seen by some Muslim athletes after a victory.

Typically, the ISIS-associated gesture is made with a person’s right hand, whereas the man inside the mayor’s mansion appeared to use his left. What he actually intended remains unclear.

This comes just days after Mamdani hosted Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Hamas protester from Columbia University, for Ramadan. The Trump administration has attempted to deport him several times, but was blocked from doing so by the federal court system.

NY City Hall under Mamdani. Not AI. pic.twitter.com/JEWfnB4co2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 12, 2026

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.