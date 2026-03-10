An Assault Weapons Ban Is Heading to Spanberger's Desk. Here's What to Expect.
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Iran Strikes Honored at Dover Air Force Base

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 10, 2026 8:00 AM
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Iran Strikes Honored at Dover Air Force Base
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Over the weekend, the U.S. lost a seventh service member to injuries sustained in Operation Epic Fury. That service member has been identified as Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington of Glendale, Kentucky. Pennington was wounded in Iranian strikes in Saudi Arabia.

Vice President Vance boarded Air Force Two to attend the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force base.

He was joined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Six other service members have been killed during Iranian strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East.

Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike Dmitri Bolt
Prayers for all of our brave men and women.

The other service members who have died are, Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. Declan Coady, Maj., Jeffrey O’Brien, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan. They were returned to the U.S. on March 7, and President Trump attended that dignified transfer.

