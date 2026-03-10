Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Iran Strikes Honored at Dover Air Force Base

Over the weekend, the U.S. lost a seventh service member to injuries sustained in Operation Epic Fury. That service member has been identified as Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington of Glendale, Kentucky. Pennington was wounded in Iranian strikes in Saudi Arabia.

Vice President Vance boarded Air Force Two to attend the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force base.

HONORING A HERO: Vice President JD Vance boards Air Force Two en route to Dover for the dignified transfer of Sgt. Benjamin Pennington, who died after being wounded in an Iranian retaliatory strike in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/8ZQcuXwV7D — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 9, 2026

He was joined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

NOW - Vance and Hegseth attend dignified transfer for Army Sergeant Benjamin Pennington, killed in the Iran War. pic.twitter.com/6QBQED4U1G — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 10, 2026

Six other service members have been killed during Iranian strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East.

Rest in peace, Sergeant Benjamin Pennington. A brave soldier who gave his life in service.

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, Identified as 7th U.S. Servicemember Killed in Operation Epic Fury



Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attended the dignified transfer at Dover as the nation honored the fallen soldier from Kentucky. #WashingtonEye pic.twitter.com/dvYnEHZX2B — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) March 10, 2026

The other service members who have died are, Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. Declan Coady, Maj., Jeffrey O’Brien, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan. They were returned to the U.S. on March 7, and President Trump attended that dignified transfer.

