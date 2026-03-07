Six U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iran Strike Honored at Dover Air Force Base

The U.S. is mourning six soldiers who were killed in action by a strike on their operations center associated with Operation Epic Fury.
The remains of Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. Declan Coady, Maj., Jeffrey O’Brien, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan returned home today.
President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and other leaders gathered for the dignified transfer at Dover Air Base.
President Trump, the First Lady, @VP Vance, and the Second Lady attend the dignified transfer of six fallen American heroes who gave their lives for our nation.
America mourns their loss & honors their sacrifice. May God bless them & their families. 🇺🇸
In Honor of:
Major…
.@POTUS and @SecWar arrive at Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of the six American heroes killed in Operation Epic Fury
The President, Vice President, and Secretary of War arrive at Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of our Six Fallen American heroes.
pic.twitter.com/1dw2jOo1p1
God bless these brave heroes and their families.
Capt. Cody Khork
Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens
Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor
Sgt. Declan Coady
Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan
pic.twitter.com/4N1x0gs1yd
Rest in Peace, Heroes.
📍 Dover Air Force Base
@POTUS, @VP, and @SecWar arrive for the dignified transfer of the six American heroes killed in Operation Epic Fury
U.S. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base of the 6 U.S. Army soldiers killed during an Iranian strike on their operations center.
President Trump, VP JD Vance and SecWar Pete Hegseth pray for and honor fallen American troops during dignified transfer at Dover
God bless these patriots and their families 🇺🇸🙏🏻
The U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran on Feb. 28 after it refused to surrender long-range ballistic missiles and a likely nuclear weapon. In about a week, those strikes have killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over 40 senior Iranian generals, and destroyed over 30 Iranian ships.
For nearly a half a century, the Iranian regime has been slaughtering Americans. President Trump is doing what other Presidents have refused to do — eliminate the Iranian threat so no more American blood is spilled by these terrorists.
🧵THREAD:
Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.
