The U.S. is mourning six soldiers who were killed in action by a strike on their operations center associated with Operation Epic Fury.

The remains of Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. Declan Coady, Maj., Jeffrey O’Brien, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan returned home today.

President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and other leaders gathered for the dignified transfer at Dover Air Base.

Capt. Cody Khork

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor

Sgt. Declan Coady

Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan



U.S. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base of the 6 U.S. Army soldiers killed during an Iranian strike on their operations center.

🇺🇸Capt. Cody Khork

🇺🇸Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens

The U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran on Feb. 28 after it refused to surrender long-range ballistic missiles and a likely nuclear weapon. In about a week, those strikes have killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over 40 senior Iranian generals, and destroyed over 30 Iranian ships.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

