Tipsheet

Six U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iran Strike Honored at Dover Air Force Base

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 07, 2026 4:47 PM
Six U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iran Strike Honored at Dover Air Force Base
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The U.S. is mourning six soldiers who were killed in action by a strike on their operations center associated with Operation Epic Fury. 

The remains of Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, Sgt. Declan Coady, Maj., Jeffrey O’Brien, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan returned home today. 

President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and other leaders gathered for the dignified transfer at Dover Air Base.

The U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran on Feb. 28 after it refused to surrender long-range ballistic missiles and a likely nuclear weapon. In about a week, those strikes have killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over 40 senior Iranian generals, and destroyed over 30 Iranian ships. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world.

