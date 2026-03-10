Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate the Dems' Arguments for Shutting Down DHS on CNN Last Night

CNN’s Scott Jennings did what he does best: taking a katana to liberal narratives, and he shut down the panel last night by obliterating the Democrats’ arguments for shutting down the Department of Homeland Security. We’re at war with Iran, we’re seeing terrorist reprisals on our home soil, and terror sleeper cells might be activated, if not already. We need DHS operational. It’s been shut down since Presidents’ Day weekend, as Democrats try to force the Trump administration to curb their deportation agenda via Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Jennings put all the arguments to rest. Actually, he took them to the woodshed:

Advertisement

This was the one question they didn’t want to answer.@ScottJenningsKY FORCES a panel full of Democrats to confront the consequences of shutting down DHS amid rising terror threats in the homeland.



JENNINGS: “But does anyone here believe that we should keep the Department of… pic.twitter.com/TwqQXudIgH — Overton (@overton_news) March 10, 2026

But does anyone here believe that we should keep the Department of Homeland Security — that’s the name of it — indefinitely shut down to try to force ICE policy changes on an agency that’s already funded until 2029…” “When you acknowledge there are sleeper cells, when we all see radical Islamic terrorists throwing IEDs in New York City, when we saw a radical Muslim terrorist shoot up a bar in Austin, when we had tornadoes in Oklahoma and Michigan this weekend, when we have TSA lines of five hours in airports, we have all these things going on.” “Is it even remotely reasonable to keep it closed?!”

Democrats don’t seem to care that ICE is funded. The Big, Beautiful Bill is keeping the deportation raids alive. All this shutdown is doing is screwing over TSA agents and leaving our homeland vulnerable to attack.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.