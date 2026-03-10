Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate the Dems' Arguments for Shutting Down DHS on CNN Last Night

An Assault Weapons Ban Is Heading to Spanberger's Desk. Here's What to Expect.
An Assault Weapons Ban Is Heading to Spanberger's Desk. Here's What to Expect.
Did You See This Clip of the NYC IED Attack? You Cannot Make This Up.
Did You See This Clip of the NYC IED Attack? You Cannot...
VIP
What Answer Was This Dem Supposed to Give When Asked This Question?
What Answer Was This Dem Supposed to Give When Asked This Question?
VIP
So, Do We Need a 9/11-Style Attack to Shake Dems Off Their DHS Shutdown Game
So, Do We Need a 9/11-Style Attack to Shake Dems Off Their DHS...
Tucker Carlson Claims US Troops Will Rape Iranian Women – Ted Cruz Levels Him
Tucker Carlson Claims US Troops Will Rape Iranian Women – Ted Cruz...
Here Are the Radical Leftist Judges Who Said Trump Cannot End TPS for 350,000 Haitians
Here Are the Radical Leftist Judges Who Said Trump Cannot End TPS for...
Bernie Moreno Pushes Congress to Put American Homebuyers First
Bernie Moreno Pushes Congress to Put American Homebuyers First
Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers?
Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC...
Yamaha Says Sayonara to California
Yamaha Says Sayonara to California
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Iran Strikes Honored at Dover Air Force Base
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Iran Strikes Honored at Dover Air Force...
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner
Secretary of War: Today Will Be Our Most Intense Day of Strikes in Operation Epic Fury
Secretary of War: Today Will Be Our Most Intense Day of Strikes in...
Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike
Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike
Rep. Andy Barr Hit With Brutal Attack Ad Over His Past Statements on Afghan Refugees
Rep. Andy Barr Hit With Brutal Attack Ad Over His Past Statements on...
Tipsheet

Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate the Dems' Arguments for Shutting Down DHS on CNN Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 10, 2026 6:55 AM
Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate the Dems' Arguments for Shutting Down DHS on CNN Last Night
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings did what he does best: taking a katana to liberal narratives, and he shut down the panel last night by obliterating the Democrats’ arguments for shutting down the Department of Homeland Security. We’re at war with Iran, we’re seeing terrorist reprisals on our home soil, and terror sleeper cells might be activated, if not already. We need DHS operational. It’s been shut down since Presidents’ Day weekend, as Democrats try to force the Trump administration to curb their deportation agenda via Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Jennings put all the arguments to rest. Actually, he took them to the woodshed: 

Advertisement

But does anyone here believe that we should keep the Department of Homeland Security — that’s the name of it — indefinitely shut down to try to force ICE policy changes on an agency that’s already funded until 2029…” 

“When you acknowledge there are sleeper cells, when we all see radical Islamic terrorists throwing IEDs in New York City, when we saw a radical Muslim terrorist shoot up a bar in Austin, when we had tornadoes in Oklahoma and Michigan this weekend, when we have TSA lines of five hours in airports, we have all these things going on.” 

“Is it even remotely reasonable to keep it closed?!” 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DHS IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TSA

Democrats don’t seem to care that ICE is funded. The Big, Beautiful Bill is keeping the deportation raids alive. All this shutdown is doing is screwing over TSA agents and leaving our homeland vulnerable to attack. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike Dmitri Bolt
Yamaha Says Sayonara to California Amy Curtis
Here Are the Radical Leftist Judges Who Said Trump Cannot End TPS for 350,000 Haitians Amy Curtis
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner Amy Curtis
Tucker Carlson Claims US Troops Will Rape Iranian Women – Ted Cruz Levels Him Jeff Charles
Did You Catch This Now-Deleted Post From CNN About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement