Did You See This Clip of the NYC IED Attack? You Cannot Make This Up.

First, let’s get this out of the way: I’m glad these two punks got caught, and no one was hurt. Emir Balat, 18 and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, tossed a IED device outside Gracie Mansion last week. It was not a prank. They wanted an attack that was bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing. They’re ISIS supporters—this could’ve been bad (via CBS News):

Advertisement

A planned attack involving homemade explosive devices during an anti-Islam demonstration outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence over the weekend was inspired by the terror group ISIS, authorities said Monday. One of the devices was ignited but didn't explode. "These were ISIS-inspired actions," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said during a news conference. Two men from Pennsylvania, 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, are now facing federal charges after being arrested outside Gracie Mansion, the mayor's home, on Saturday. Balat allegedly told investigators that he wanted to carry out an attack that was bigger than the 2013 bombing at the Boston Marathon that killed three people, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "This was not random violence," Tisch told reporters. "This was a planned attack motivated by extremist ideology and inspired by a violent foreign terrorist organization." Both suspects admitted that their actions on Saturday were because of ISIS, Tisch said. Kayumi allegedly told investigators that he had watched ISIS propaganda on his phone and was partly inspired by the group, Tisch said. According to the police commissioner, Balat pledged his allegiance to ISIS in writing while he was in custody.

This clip deserves a place in the Louvre, not just because it shows an attempted bombing but also highlights the absurdity of American liberals. A character, a walking stereotype of the Democratic Party, was seemingly ranting about anti-ICE and pro-open borders when you see the IED being thrown over his head. You cannot make this up:

A liberal man in NYC yelling that “everyone is welcome” — as an ISIS supporter throws a bomb over him.



Hang this clip in the Louvre.pic.twitter.com/9owyOFQtbx — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 9, 2026

SuicidaI empathy in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/5F6JPRXUV0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2026





Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.