Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Operation Epic Fury

The United States Central Command has announced that a seventh servicemember has been killed during Operation Epic Fury. They disclosed that the individual succumbed to their wounds sustained during the opening moves in the conflict with Iran while stationed in Saudi Arabia. As has been the standard with casualty announcements in the on-going conflict, the fallen soldier’s identity will be withheld for the next 24 hours.

CENTCOM Update



TAMPA, Fla. – Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 8, 2026

The six prior casualties that the United States has sustained so far had all been members of the U.S. Army Reserves. President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet flew to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to attend the dignified transfer as these heroes were welcomed back to the United States for the final time. All six were killed in an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump steps off Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base to attend the dignified transfer of six U.S. soldiers killed in the Iran conflict, joining families to honor the fallen as their flag-draped remains return home.pic.twitter.com/7xlijsbIMD — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 7, 2026

"I just wish he could have known one more time that we all loved him."



Family members remembered Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, who was one of six American service members killed since the war in Iran started on Saturday.



Coady was from West Des Moines, Iowa. He was a sophomore at… pic.twitter.com/g8vpd0oP1W — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 5, 2026

We now know the names of all six American service members who have been killed since the start of the war in Iran:

Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39

Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42

Maj. Jeffrey R. O'Brien, 45

Chief Warrant… pic.twitter.com/9YCOsXdGhD — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) March 5, 2026

President Trump salutes 45-year-old U.S. Army Maj. Jeffrey R. O’Brien, who was killed in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base. pic.twitter.com/X0NOeWQFgc — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 7, 2026

Operation Epic Fury has entered its second week, and operations to displace the Islamic leadership continue to ramp up.

