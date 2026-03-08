That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People
That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Operation Epic Fury

Joseph Chalfant
March 08, 2026
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The United States Central Command has announced that a seventh servicemember has been killed during Operation Epic Fury. They disclosed that the individual succumbed to their wounds sustained during the opening moves in the conflict with Iran while stationed in Saudi Arabia. As has been the standard with casualty announcements in the on-going conflict, the fallen soldier’s identity will be withheld for the next 24 hours.

The six prior casualties that the United States has sustained so far had all been members of the U.S. Army Reserves. President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet flew to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to attend the dignified transfer as these heroes were welcomed back to the United States for the final time. All six were killed in an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait.

Operation Epic Fury has entered its second week, and operations to displace the Islamic leadership continue to ramp up.

