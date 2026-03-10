Yamaha Says Sayonara to California

Yamaha, the Japanese company that manufactures both musical instruments and audio equipment as well as motorcycles and marine equipment, is leaving Gavin Newsom's California after being headquartered in the state for 50 years. This is yet another major business to pull up stakes and flee the Golden State, where taxes are insane, crime is out of control, and the Democrats in Sacramento hate business.

Yamaha pulling out of California after half a century: HQ headed to Georgia https://t.co/4K0heOFWaA pic.twitter.com/8V81XKXsNz — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2026

Yamaha is moving to Georgia.

Here's more:

After nearly 50 years in Orange County, Yamaha Motor Corp. USA is packing up its headquarters — trading Cypress, California for Kennesaw, Georgia in a sweeping corporate shift that will impact about 250 workers.



The motorcycle and motorsports giant says the move is part of major “structural reforms” meant to boost profits as costs climb — including pressure from tariffs imposed during the administration of President Donald Trump and shifting market conditions. The relocation won’t happen overnight. Yamaha plans to start the exit in late 2026, with the transition stretching into 2028.



Company spokesman Bob Starr said consolidating operations in Georgia simply makes business sense. “In terms of efficiency, to have us all together in Georgia — all the functions of the business — it makes a lot of sense,” Starr said.



The departure marks another corporate blow for Cypress.

Yamaha joins several other major companies that have left the state in the last five years, including Tesla, Oracle, Chevron, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, X (Twitter), SpaceX, and Charles Schwab.

Any comment, Governor Zoolander? pic.twitter.com/7MH0rqM4QP — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) March 10, 2026

Nope. No comment.

Newsom won't notice. He's busy obsessively tweeting about Trump. — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) March 10, 2026

That is true.

U-Haul is going to erect a statue in Newsom's honor one of these days.

"It's making waves that Yamaha is leaving California," the X user wrote. "Yamaha Motor USA had its headquarters in California for about 50 years, but they've decided to relocate. Even a Japanese company is leaving—what, is this the endgame for Newsom's California? In recent years, following Yamaha's lead, major companies like Tesla (2021), Oracle (2020), Chevron (2024), SpaceX (2024), and Palantir (2020) have been at the forefront, with hundreds of firms apparently moving their headquarters or key divisions in recent times."

But yeah, Democrats, make Newsom your nominee.

@CAgovernor - they are all fleeing the 4th largest economy in the world. https://t.co/vYkCzr3ISN — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 10, 2026

Explain why that is, Gavin.

Literally next to impossible to do business in California



They will learn economicss https://t.co/jz7BBvEawC — Kalu Aja (@FinPlanKaluAja1) March 10, 2026

Eventually, California will correct course or it will collapse.

I wouldn’t want my business in California either.

Would you? https://t.co/xO72SxGKp0 — Sarah Sizzle (@sizzle_sarah) March 10, 2026

No sane person would.

