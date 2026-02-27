The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love

For months now, Democrats have been pushing a false and disgusting narrative about President Trump and Republicans, accusing the President of being a "pedophile" (he's not) and saying Republicans are "pedophile protectors."

Aside from being patently false, the Democrats have also made it a platform in their agenda to oppose the deportation and imprisonment of illegal immigrants and other criminals who sexually abuse, rape, and assault Americans, and they also push for policies that would give kids access to inappropriate LGBTQ-themed books and adult websites, calling both "educational" for "queer kids."

But they sure do love to label everyone they disagree with as "pedophiles," rendering that word utterly devoid of its serious meaning. The Internet is forever, though, and someone put together a compilation of a bunch of Lefties at a time when they weren't keen on labeling people "pedophiles."

Smearing people as ped*philes wasn't always in style. In fact it was just a couple years ago that they were calling it unacceptable, evil, and dangerous.



Then Trump got into office again and it's anything goes, no holds barred again. pic.twitter.com/qeZas5kldG — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 27, 2026

The compilation includes soundbites from several Leftists in the media including Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, Bill Maher, and Jimmy Kimmel.

"Pedophilia, of course, is the most repulsive of all human behavior," Rachel Maddow said. "So decide that you're gonna try to harness that for political gain, that you're going to make false accusations of that kind, systematically, to reduce your political opponents to non-human status? That is a horrific abuse of its own."

"When leaders claim that their opponents are pedophiles, is anyone really surprised when somebody who hears this acts? I mean, what is wrong with these people?" Jake Tapper asked.

Excellent question, Jake. After months of Democrats calling Republicans pedophiles, the Secret Service had to shoot an armed man on the grounds of President Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. That man, 21-year-old Austin Martin, was reportedly obsessed with the Epstein files.

Tapper won't connect those dots unless he can sell a book off of it, but we can.

These people have no actual principles. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 27, 2026

Their one guiding principle is "Orange Man Bad," and they'll say whatever it takes to enforce that narrative.

There was a time, not that long ago, when a video like the one @mazemoore has provided below would be received as a Perry Mason moment - or a "Just one more thing before I go - will you take a look at this?" Columbo trap sprung on the suspect.



No longer the case. When there are… https://t.co/0hS1Gr8lyO — Jason Beale (@jabeale) February 27, 2026

"No longer the case. When there are no professional consequences to hypocrisy and political posturing in a profession that requires even-handed application of factual critical analysis to remain relevant, any incentive to act responsibly evaporates," Beale wrote. "This should be the singular reply to every Democrat and member of the media hosting, posting, or tolerating the 'pedophile protector' bile being flung at any and everyone applying their own factual critical analysis to the issue and concluding it's Steele Dossier 2.0."

It seems calling Trump and his supporters pedophiles is perfectly acceptable now, at least when it comes from Democrats.



Amazing how the standards shift depending on who’s doing the talking. https://t.co/j1GMNb1N9i — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 27, 2026

As we say around here, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

