Tipsheet

The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 27, 2026 4:00 PM
The Media Once Scolded Us for Using a Certain Label They Now Love
Townhall Media

For months now, Democrats have been pushing a false and disgusting narrative about President Trump and Republicans, accusing the President of being a "pedophile" (he's not) and saying Republicans are "pedophile protectors."

Aside from being patently false, the Democrats have also made it a platform in their agenda to oppose the deportation and imprisonment of illegal immigrants and other criminals who sexually abuse, rape, and assault Americans, and they also push for policies that would give kids access to inappropriate LGBTQ-themed books and adult websites, calling both "educational" for "queer kids."

But they sure do love to label everyone they disagree with as "pedophiles," rendering that word utterly devoid of its serious meaning. The Internet is forever, though, and someone put together a compilation of a bunch of Lefties at a time when they weren't keen on labeling people "pedophiles."

The compilation includes soundbites from several Leftists in the media including Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, Bill Maher, and Jimmy Kimmel.

"Pedophilia, of course, is the most repulsive of all human behavior," Rachel Maddow said. "So decide that you're gonna try to harness that for political gain, that you're going to make false accusations of that kind, systematically, to reduce your political opponents to non-human status? That is a horrific abuse of its own."

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JAKE TAPPER RACHEL MADDOW

"When leaders claim that their opponents are pedophiles, is anyone really surprised when somebody who hears this acts? I mean, what is wrong with these people?" Jake Tapper asked.

Excellent question, Jake. After months of Democrats calling Republicans pedophiles, the Secret Service had to shoot an armed man on the grounds of President Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. That man, 21-year-old Austin Martin, was reportedly obsessed with the Epstein files.

Tapper won't connect those dots unless he can sell a book off of it, but we can.

Their one guiding principle is "Orange Man Bad," and they'll say whatever it takes to enforce that narrative.

"No longer the case. When there are no professional consequences to hypocrisy and political posturing in a profession that requires even-handed application of factual critical analysis to remain relevant, any incentive to act responsibly evaporates," Beale wrote. "This should be the singular reply to every Democrat and member of the media hosting, posting, or tolerating the 'pedophile protector' bile being flung at any and everyone applying their own factual critical analysis to the issue and concluding it's Steele Dossier 2.0."

As we say around here, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

