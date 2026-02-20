Why Does 'Trans' Minnesota Politician Finke Oppose Restricting Adult Websites?

"Leigh" Finke, the first "trans woman" elected to the Minnesota legislature, has come out against a Republican-proposed bill that would require age verification for websites hosting adult content. Why?

Finke believes "queer kids" should have access to those websites for "educational purposes."

Excuse us?

🚨 WATCH: Minnesota Republicans proposed age verification for websites that host adult content.



Rep. Leigh Finke (D) argues that queer kids should have access to it for educational purposes.



WTF? pic.twitter.com/xl511jeFW1 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 20, 2026

"The AGs in many states are very clear about...they're almost jubilant about being able to use these laws to ban young people from accessing content that could be educational if they are queer," Finke said. "And you're a principal, you have LGBT students in your school, and we also know that they're not receiving sex education for queer kids. We know that prurient interest could be, for many people, the very existence of transgender kids. More and more people are saying there simply are no transgender kids."

No, there are no transgender kids. There are gender non-conforming gay and lesbian children, many of whom either have autism or suffered abuse, who are led astray by men like Finke into believing they are "trans." They are told they're "born in the wrong body" because their behaviors don't align with their biological gender.

It's the ultimate form of conversion therapy, which we're sure Finke opposes.

Have you ever seen "sex positive" parenting forums?



They are grooming their own children into degeneracy. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 20, 2026

And that's why Finke wants kids to have access to this "educational" material.

The myth that trans-gender kids exist is perpetuated ONLY by people who either:



i) have no concern for the well-being of children; or

ii) are utter morons.



There is no third option. — Good Lawgic (@goodlawgic) February 20, 2026

Bingo.

In this same Committee hearing, Democrats likened age verification to prevent minors from accessing porn sites to gun control for law-abiding adults.



It's day 3. In the Commerce Committee.

This is going to be the most unglued session. https://t.co/4WrDOrJjbc pic.twitter.com/UQDatWa96v — Max Rymer (@maxrrymer) February 20, 2026

These two things are not even remotely related, but okay.

There are plenty of legitimate arguments against age verification. This argument, that "gay kids" need access to porn is the absolutely worst argument.



Cc: @senatorshoshana https://t.co/aILM76bxQc — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 20, 2026

Yes, it is.

It's also really hard for Democrats to keep accusing Republicans of being "pedophile protectors" when Democrats oppose legislation to deport illegal immigrants who commit rapes and sexual assaults (including against children), oppose jailing American criminals who rape and sexually assault people (including children), and then oppose age verification on the grounds that adult websites may be "educational" for "queer kids."

