Tipsheet

Why Does 'Trans' Minnesota Politician Finke Oppose Restricting Adult Websites?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 20, 2026 2:00 PM
Why Does 'Trans' Minnesota Politician Finke Oppose Restricting Adult Websites?
AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed

"Leigh" Finke, the first "trans woman" elected to the Minnesota legislature, has come out against a Republican-proposed bill that would require age verification for websites hosting adult content. Why?

Finke believes "queer kids" should have access to those websites for "educational purposes."

Excuse us?

"The AGs in many states are very clear about...they're almost jubilant about being able to use these laws to ban young people from accessing content that could be educational if they are queer," Finke said. "And you're a principal, you have LGBT students in your school, and we also know that they're not receiving sex education for queer kids. We know that prurient interest could be, for many people, the very existence of transgender kids. More and more people are saying there simply are no transgender kids."

No, there are no transgender kids. There are gender non-conforming gay and lesbian children, many of whom either have autism or suffered abuse, who are led astray by men like Finke into believing they are "trans." They are told they're "born in the wrong body" because their behaviors don't align with their biological gender.

It's the ultimate form of conversion therapy, which we're sure Finke opposes.

And that's why Finke wants kids to have access to this "educational" material.

EDUCATION MINNESOTA PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Bingo.

These two things are not even remotely related, but okay.

Yes, it is.

It's also really hard for Democrats to keep accusing Republicans of being "pedophile protectors" when Democrats oppose legislation to deport illegal immigrants who commit rapes and sexual assaults (including against children), oppose jailing American criminals who rape and sexually assault people (including children), and then oppose age verification on the grounds that adult websites may be "educational" for "queer kids."

