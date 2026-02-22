Secret Service Kill Armed Man Who Broke Into Mar-a-Lago

The Secret Service announced on Sunday that they had shot and killed a man who managed to gain access to the secure perimeter at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago facility.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: The US Secret Service SHOT AND KlLLED an armed intruder who penetrated the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago this morning



The man in his 20s was carrying a shotgun and a fuel can.



MORE leftist vioIence!



When are the Democrats going to turn down their rhetoric??! pic.twitter.com/f4PF2E8qvK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2026

An armed man was shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service agents and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning, the Secret Service says. — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) February 22, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Secret Service just shot and killed an ARMED MAN who breached Mar-a-Lago’s perimeter



Absolutely insane.



This has to stop. pic.twitter.com/9ZLVTfL0B7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 22, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Image released of the shotgun and gas can brought by an intruder into the perimeter of Mar-a-Lago



QUICK ACTION resulted in the man being killed by authorities



The terrorism has to stop! pic.twitter.com/jF331lk2jI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 22, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: A man with a SHOTGUN and gas can was caught entering Mar-a-Lago's perimeter at 1:30AM



The man raised the shotgun to a shooting position — Secret Service and deputies then LIT HIM UP. He's DONE.



FBI is the lead investigative agency.



Mad props to these heroes 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/evJDVXICB9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 22, 2026

The white man in his 20s was reportedly armed with a gas canister and a shotgun. Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy fired shots at the suspect and he was killed after he had worked his way into the secure perimeter of the iconic Trump facility. Police claim that the man "raised the shotgun to a shooting position" before authorities opened fire. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 in the morning, and no members of the Trump family were present at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident.

Dan Bongino had recently reported that the Secret Service had undergone extensively security upgrades that allowed them to rapidly neutralize the threat.

🚨 BREAKING: Secret Service recently UPGRADED security technology at Mar-a-Lago, allowing them to quickly detect and neutralize the armed intruder, per Dan Bongino



Thank God!



Spare NO EXPENSE protecting President Trump pic.twitter.com/7DEzPHy1i3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2026

No further information about the individual and his motive have been released. The Secret Service stated in a press release that the suspect’s background, actions, potential motive, as well as the officers’ use of force are all actively under investigation.

The agents involved have been placed under administrative leave pending the investigation. The identity of the individual has been withheld until authorities notify the next of kin.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.