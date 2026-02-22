Democrats Are Obsessed With White Men
Secret Service Kill Armed Man Who Broke Into Mar-a-Lago

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 22, 2026 8:12 AM
Secret Service Kill Armed Man Who Broke Into Mar-a-Lago
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Secret Service announced on Sunday that they had shot and killed a man who managed to gain access to the secure perimeter at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago facility.

The white man in his 20s was reportedly armed with a gas canister and a shotgun. Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy fired shots at the suspect and he was killed after he had worked his way into the secure perimeter of the iconic Trump facility. Police claim that the man "raised the shotgun to a shooting position" before authorities opened fire. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 in the morning, and no members of the Trump family were present at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the incident.

Dan Bongino had recently reported that the Secret Service had undergone extensively security upgrades that allowed them to rapidly neutralize the threat.

No further information about the individual and his motive have been released. The Secret Service stated in a press release that the suspect’s background, actions, potential motive, as well as the officers’ use of force are all actively under investigation.

The agents involved have been placed under administrative leave pending the investigation. The identity of the individual has been withheld until authorities notify the next of kin.

