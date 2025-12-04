The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You
Afghan National Reportedly Passed All Checks, But There's an Obvious Issue Here
Top Department of War Official: Sorry, Libs, Hegseth Is Totally Exonerated in the...
The 'Pulse Check' on the Patel-Led FBI Isn't Good
Why the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction Ripped Biden in This Damn...
Don’t Believe the Left, the Tennessee Election Was a Big GOP Win
Halle Berry Humiliates Gavin Newsom at NYT Book Summit: 'He Should Not Be...
Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Pointless Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary Hegseth
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes
Two Conservative Giants Deserve More Praise
Why Do They Love the Terrorists So Much?
Hanukkah: A Guide to the Festival of Lights for Christians
Pope Leo Striking Out in Lebanon
Trial by Jury on the Cutting Block in England?
Tipsheet

Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 04, 2025 8:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's a day ending in -y, which means we've got another story about a judge refusing to give a repeat criminal jail time, despite having multiple convictions for rape.

Advertisement

This time, the perp is Somali immigrant Abdimahat Bille Mohamed.

In 2017, Mohamed raped a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to three years in prison. He served no time.

He was arrested again in 2024 for raping a woman, sentenced to 14 months, and served no time.

Now, while he was on probation, he kidnapped a woman, held her hostage, and raped her.

This has to stop.

Here's more:

A Minnesota man with two previous sex crime convictions is reportedly accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at a hotel while on probation. 

Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, allegedly used Snapchat to pick up a woman at her home in Mankato in September, and drove her to a hotel in nearby Bloomington, according to FOX 9. 

After the victim entered Mohamed’s car, he allegedly told her, "You’re not going home," the outlet reported. The woman reportedly told investigators that when she tried to escape, Mohamed took her phone, telling her, "You’re not leaving."

Recommended

The 'Pulse Check' on the Patel-Led FBI Isn't Good Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

While Mohamed is kidnapping and raping women and girls, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is mad that President Trump is cracking down on the Somali community.

It is insane that Mohamed was allowed to plead these serious crimes down to probation.

The story even made the local Fox affiliate, Fox 9:

Absolutely damning.

Advertisement

Imprisoned or deported. Either works for us.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The 'Pulse Check' on the Patel-Led FBI Isn't Good Matt Vespa
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
Ann's 1-Step Guide to Saving North Carolina Ann Coulter
Top Department of War Official: Sorry, Libs, Hegseth Is Totally Exonerated in the IG Report Matt Vespa
Don’t Believe the Left, the Tennessee Election Was a Big GOP Win Derek Hunter
Why the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction Ripped Biden in This Damning Report Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The 'Pulse Check' on the Patel-Led FBI Isn't Good Matt Vespa
Advertisement