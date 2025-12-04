Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist

It's a day ending in -y, which means we've got another story about a judge refusing to give a repeat criminal jail time, despite having multiple convictions for rape.

This time, the perp is Somali immigrant Abdimahat Bille Mohamed.

In 2017, Mohamed raped a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to three years in prison. He served no time.

He was arrested again in 2024 for raping a woman, sentenced to 14 months, and served no time.

Now, while he was on probation, he kidnapped a woman, held her hostage, and raped her.

This has to stop.

Fox News describes a Somali national with two prior r*pe convictions as a "Minnesota man" in its recent article.



Abdimahat Bille Mohamed was recently arrested AGAIN for allegedly r*ping and kidnapping another victim.



An Islamic center wrote a character letter to the judge… pic.twitter.com/takA80uzHh — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) December 3, 2025

Here's more:

A Minnesota man with two previous sex crime convictions is reportedly accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at a hotel while on probation. Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, allegedly used Snapchat to pick up a woman at her home in Mankato in September, and drove her to a hotel in nearby Bloomington, according to FOX 9. After the victim entered Mohamed’s car, he allegedly told her, "You’re not going home," the outlet reported. The woman reportedly told investigators that when she tried to escape, Mohamed took her phone, telling her, "You’re not leaving."

While Mohamed is kidnapping and raping women and girls, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is mad that President Trump is cracking down on the Somali community.

Hennepin County, MN Attorney Mary Moriarty is FUMING that Trump is cracking down on Somalian crime and Somalian illegals.



This is the same lady who released a twice convicted Somalian r*pist with NO JAIL TIME, who was just arrested again for r*ping another woman. pic.twitter.com/SyKs1RUECh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 3, 2025

It is insane that Mohamed was allowed to plead these serious crimes down to probation.

The judges name is Juan Hoyos. He let this man plea three separate rapes by gun point down to probation. https://t.co/nvz6puf0H0 pic.twitter.com/3dO2B7NGhz — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) December 2, 2025

The story even made the local Fox affiliate, Fox 9:

Watch this whole clip. A system in which this man was walking free to rape again is just utterly broken. https://t.co/QT1iZyMQfX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 3, 2025

Absolutely damning.

In Minneapolis, Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, kidnapped and raped a woman he met on Snapchat.



The rape happened less than four months after he was convicted in two unrelated sexual assault cases, including one that involved a 15-year-old girl.



We must reclaim Minnesota from the… pic.twitter.com/Bo0G5gLwmg — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 3, 2025

Repeat violent criminals must be imprisoned or they will keep harming innocent people https://t.co/U1bOdLJqax — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2025

Imprisoned or deported. Either works for us.

