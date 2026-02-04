VIP
Illinois' SAFE-T Act Claims Another Victim, Sets Alleged Suspect Loose Again

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 04, 2026 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Black

On January 1, 2023, Illinois' Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act went into effect, ending cash bail and giving plenty of leeway to criminals with things like pre-trial release and a 48-hour grace period for those who leave home while on electronic monitoring.

Since then, crime has gotten worse, and repeat offenders are set loose to rob, maim, and murder innocent citizens. This includes a man with dozens of prior arrests who set a woman on fire on Chicago's Blue Line.

Now it's happened again, with a career criminal out on pretrial release getting arrested for raping a child under the age of 13.

The 53-year-old Rockford man, Doray Kitchen Jr., was arrested after that sexual assault. On January 30, Kitchen was arrested and released under the SAFE-T Act.

This is appalling.

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLINOIS LAW & ORDER

Democrats love criminals. There's no other way to interpret this.

When voters stop electing them.

It's not about keeping the community safe.

The "SAFE-T Act" is the most Orwellian name imaginable. It's about giving criminals carte blanche to harm innocent people in the name of "equity."

