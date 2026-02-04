Illinois' SAFE-T Act Claims Another Victim, Sets Alleged Suspect Loose Again

On January 1, 2023, Illinois' Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act went into effect, ending cash bail and giving plenty of leeway to criminals with things like pre-trial release and a 48-hour grace period for those who leave home while on electronic monitoring.

Since then, crime has gotten worse, and repeat offenders are set loose to rob, maim, and murder innocent citizens. This includes a man with dozens of prior arrests who set a woman on fire on Chicago's Blue Line.

Now it's happened again, with a career criminal out on pretrial release getting arrested for raping a child under the age of 13.

🚨BREAKING: Career thug arrested again and out on pretrial release under @GovPritzker “SAFE-T Act” in Illinois is arrested just hours later for raping a child under the age of 13. pic.twitter.com/ToyIImweah — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) February 3, 2026

The 53-year-old Rockford man, Doray Kitchen Jr., was arrested after that sexual assault. On January 30, Kitchen was arrested and released under the SAFE-T Act.

🚨This is Doray Kitchen, Jr., a 53 year-old pedophile and career thug. He just raped another child under the age of 13 while on pretrial release (cashless bail) thanks to @GovPritzker’s “SAFE-T Act”. pic.twitter.com/bC0GL3FQDE — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) February 3, 2026

This is appalling.

New “SAFE-T act” victim is a child who was sexually assaulted by a released criminal. Congratulations to Illinois Democrats. https://t.co/qvmkl8UUWt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 3, 2026

Democrats love criminals. There's no other way to interpret this.

When will elected officials be held accountable? https://t.co/FRCgVTNlUB — Tonya (@Tonya5150768403) February 3, 2026

When voters stop electing them.

He will again be released under the same act. Please explain how this keeps the community safe ? This only adds to the rising recidivism rates that no one is interested in addressing. — lane 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ladu33471) February 3, 2026

It's not about keeping the community safe.

The "SAFE-T Act" is the most Orwellian name imaginable. It's about giving criminals carte blanche to harm innocent people in the name of "equity."

