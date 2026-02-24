Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of Her Mother

On February 2, Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home. In the three weeks since, police and media outlets have received ransom notes for Guthrie demanding Bitcoin for her return, and authorities from the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have shared doorbell camera video of the suspect.

Despite all the national attention, authorities have turned up little. On February 10, police detained a possible suspect in the case. That man, identified only as Carlos, was later released by authorities. A few days after that, authorities swarmed a neighborhood near Guthrie's home and detained a mother and son. A vehicle was also impounded from a restaurant nearby, and a third person was detained. Those individuals were also released by the authorities.

Investigators also found a glove and tested DNA, believing it was related to Guthrie's disappearance. That turned up no new leads, either.

Now, Savannah Guthrie is offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to the recovery of her mother. It's a sad update in this case.

Savannah Guthrie just posted a video offering a $1 MILLION reward for information leading to the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. pic.twitter.com/nNMVkZNLqg — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) February 24, 2026

"It is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed," Guthrie said. "And every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then...worrying about her, fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all just missing her. Missing her."

"We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying, of every faith and no faith at all. Praying for her return, and we feel those prayers," Guthrie continued. "Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope, as my sister says. We are blowing on the embers of hope."

"We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and her beloved brother Pierce, and with our daddy," Guthrie said. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery. All of the information about this reward and the details is in the caption below."

"You can call the 1-800 tipline. You can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home," Guthrie said. "Somebody knows and we are begging you to please come forward now. We also know that we are not alone in our loss. We know there are millions of families that have suffered with this kind of uncertainty. And for that reason today, we also are donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, for their work in helping families who are coping with loss and actively looking for those who are lost."

"We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours who are in need, and need prayers and need support," Guthrie said. "So please, if you hear this message, if you've been waiting and you haven't been sure. Let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know, and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave, courageous, and noble life that she has lived. Please be the light in the dark."

Those who have information in the case can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

