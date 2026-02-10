FBI Releases Images of Suspect in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping

It has been more than a week since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home. The Pima County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the FBI, have been working on the case, trying to find Guthrie and bring her home.

On February 3, officials held a press conference on the case, which offered little new insights into the investigation. That same day, TMZ said they received a ransom note from the alleged kidnapper(s) and passed it along to authorities.

Now, the FBI has released images of the alleged kidnapper. Those images came from Guthrie's Nest camera that was located by her front door.

#BREAKING: FBI releases photos of the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/0t9Ve7O5FT — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 10, 2026

Here's more from Fox News:

FBI Director Kash Patel offered an update on X, including how the FBI obtained these images.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems," Patel wrote. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov."

