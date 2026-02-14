Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top...
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
Oh, By the Way, Democrats Have Shut Down DHS
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare Fraudsters
Ted Cruz Just Introduced a Bill That Would Make Life Hard for Welfare...
What Is Harvard Trying to Hide? This DOJ Lawsuit Aims to Find Out
What Is Harvard Trying to Hide? This DOJ Lawsuit Aims to Find Out
VIP
There's No Safe Place for Women in Europe
There's No Safe Place for Women in Europe
Our Forthcoming Decades-Long in the Struggle for Liberty
Our Forthcoming Decades-Long in the Struggle for Liberty
Big Hat, No Cattle: 5 Indicted in $220 Million Nationwide Cattle Fraud Scheme
Big Hat, No Cattle: 5 Indicted in $220 Million Nationwide Cattle Fraud Scheme
'We Send Billions to Dead People': Kennedy Stuns in NewsNation Interview
'We Send Billions to Dead People': Kennedy Stuns in NewsNation Interview
New Nick Shirley Video Interviews People, Some Children, Living on Skid Row in CA
New Nick Shirley Video Interviews People, Some Children, Living on Skid Row in...
HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection
HHS Releases Medicaid Dataset to Crowdsource Fraud Detection
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions?
Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York Cops
Mamdani Calls for the Release of Knife Wielding Man Who Charged New York...
Tipsheet

Here's the Latest on the Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 14, 2026 2:30 PM
Here's the Latest on the Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping
AP Photo/Caitlin O'Hara

Last night’s detainments have proved fruitless in the kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie. Up to four people were said to have been detained, and a mother and son duo were taken into custody after SWAT vehicles conducted operations in Pima County, but all individuals were released the following morning.

Advertisement

News of the operation developed rapidly, as SWAT was seen leaving their base of operations and then swarming a local neighborhood. According to Fox News, another man was also detained in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, where his Range Rover was searched and then towed away. The volume of FBI activity led many to believe that Guthrie's kidnappers had finally been caught.

Recommended

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME FBI FOX NEWS

The reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie or the capture and arrest of those connected with her kidnapping has been raised to $100,000.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
'We Send Billions to Dead People': Kennedy Stuns in NewsNation Interview Scott McClallen
Of Course, There's a Biden Connection to DC's Fecal Fiasco Matt Vespa
Big Hat, No Cattle: 5 Indicted in $220 Million Nationwide Cattle Fraud Scheme Scott McClallen
Here's Something the Media Is Trying to Keep Quiet About Goldman Sachs' Top Attorney Who Just Resigned Matt Vespa
Did AOC's Word Salad Just End Her Presidential Ambitions? Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

DOJ Officials Claim Thomas Massie Just Made an Unbelievable Error Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement