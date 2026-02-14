Here's the Latest on the Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping

Last night’s detainments have proved fruitless in the kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie. Up to four people were said to have been detained, and a mother and son duo were taken into custody after SWAT vehicles conducted operations in Pima County, but all individuals were released the following morning.
BREAKING: No arrests last night in Guthrie case and no one in custody, Pima County Sheriff Nanos tells FNC.— Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) February 14, 2026
News of the operation developed rapidly, as SWAT was seen leaving their base of operations and then swarming a local neighborhood. According to Fox News, another man was also detained in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, where his Range Rover was searched and then towed away. The volume of FBI activity led many to believe that Guthrie's kidnappers had finally been caught.
#BREAKING: Mother and son taken into custody concerning Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.— Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 14, 2026
Four now “detained” in the Guthrie case. Can confirm at least one in handcuffs, which is likely an arrest. This thing is real.— Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) February 14, 2026
Tune in now to @NewsNation for the latest SWAT situation unfolding in Pima County, AZ. pic.twitter.com/lwtri9N3NA— Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) February 14, 2026
@NewsNation's @BrianEntin is on the scene of the SWAT situation unfolding in Pima County.— Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) February 14, 2026
"I have confirmed this is related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation." pic.twitter.com/POTOqAXC1W
#BREAKING: FBI agents swarm scene after SWAT raid related to Nancy Guthrie case. pic.twitter.com/VpddpQ1wRG— Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) February 14, 2026
The reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie or the capture and arrest of those connected with her kidnapping has been raised to $100,000.
