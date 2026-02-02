'Today' Host Savannah Guthrie's Mother Reported Missing in Arizona. Here's What We Know.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been reported missing in Arizona. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her Pima County home.

Advertisement

Authorities are calling the circumstances "concerning" and now they believe Guthrie is the victim of a crime.

BREAKING: Authorities say Savannah Guthrie's mom's disappearance is being investigated as a crime.



"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene that we do, in fact, have a crime." pic.twitter.com/TgdZ9GHsUH — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 2, 2026

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene that we do, in fact, have a crime," said Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Here's what was reported overnight:

Authorities in Arizona are searching for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing under what authorities are calling concerning circumstances.



Read more: https://t.co/YgBOSTrDii pic.twitter.com/Q7YdtID8iw — TMZ (@TMZ) February 2, 2026

Here's more:

Authorities in Arizona are searching for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing under what authorities are calling concerning circumstances. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the 84 year old was last seen Saturday night near her home in the Tucson area. Sheriff Chris Nanos said she was last seen at her residence around 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. A family member called 911 around noon on Sunday to report the NBC star's mom missing. During a briefing, the sheriff said disturbing or concerning circumstances were found at the home, prompting homicide detectives to assist in the investigation. While authorities emphasized the case is currently being handled as a search and rescue operation, the sheriff said investigators are not ruling out foul play.

The Pima County Sheriff is asking anyone with information to call 911. Or to call the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

If you have any information about the location of our dear friend Savannah Guthrie’s wonderful mother Nancy, please call police in Arizona. She is missing. pic.twitter.com/ZkQ4Msez5p — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 2, 2026

Their phone number is 520-351-4900.

Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke to the media last night as well.

Full presser from The Pima County Sheriff’s Department on the latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show host Savannah.



Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, at her home. There are 'disturbing signs' at her home. pic.twitter.com/qIPCUZ98xX — Luke Brenner (@TheLukeReport) February 2, 2026

"We're looking for a missing person, Nancy Guthrie," Nanos said. "We got a 911 call that Ms. Guthrie was reported missing from her home."

Search and rescue teams, along with volunteers, are looking for Guthrie, Nanos said.

"We've pretty much just thrown everything at this that we can," Nanos said. "Ms. Guthrie is 84 years old and is not of good physical health, and so naturally we have some great concerns." Family did say Guthrie is of sound mind and has no cognitive issues.

Nanos said the "scene at the house also has some concerns for us as well" and noted his department is in contact with local hospitals.

"We will continue to search as we are right now," Nanos said. "We use drone, our airplane, or our helicopter." He said crews would be working all night searching for Guthrie.

Advertisement

"I don't need to tell you this is very concerning to us, you don't typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this, but it's very concerning, what we're learning from the house," Nanos said, noting the homicide team is looking at the scene as well.

The "Today" show also posted updates.

Updates here: 🔗 https://t.co/Ty3MhSnhmD



Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, has been reported missing in Arizona.



Anyone with information should contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at: 520-351-4900. pic.twitter.com/gFiTQQPnKa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 2, 2026

Savannah Guthrie did not appear on the "Today" show this morning, but did issue a statement:

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.