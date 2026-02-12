It Is Right and Proper to Laugh at the Suffering of Journalists
VIP
Lady, What the Hell Were You Thinking Eating This Crab!?
For Epstein Victims and Members of Congress, It’s Time to Put Up or...
VIP
Axios Is Having a Tough Go of Things This Week, and Media Are...
The Brilliant 'Reasoning' of the Left
The Decline of the Washington Post
Ingrates R’ Us
Jeffries and Schumer Denounce Trump's 'Racist' Video — but Who Are They to...
NYC Needs School Choice—Not ‘Green Schools’
Housing Affordability Is About Politics, Not Economics
Is It Cool to Be Unpatriotic? Perhaps — but It’s Also Ungrateful
A Chance Meeting With Richard Pryor — and Its Lasting Impact
What’s Next After That $2 million Detransitioner Lawsuit Win?
Focus Iran’s Future on Democracy, Not Dynasty
Tipsheet

The Nancy Guthrie Abduction Story Has Become the Willy Wonka Ferry Ride of Horror

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 12, 2026 6:30 AM
Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP

The Nancy Guthrie abduction story has become that acid-infused ferry ride from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. It’s chaos. Sure, we have the Nest camera footage, which is a whole other bag of worms regarding warrantless government surveillance, as Ms. Guthrie did not have a subscription, though this crucial footage was found. 

Advertisement

It’s nightmare fuel: a masked individual is seen at the door of the residence on the night Guthrie vanished. A person of interest was detained Tuesday night but later released. Now, black gloves were found on the property. We have no suspects or significant leads. MS. Guthrie’s pacemaker has ceased syncing to her Apple Watch. And now, we have homeless people coming forward, saying they know where she is—this story has derailed: 

Recommended

It Is Right and Proper to Laugh at the Suffering of Journalists Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME FBI FOX NEWS HOLLYWOOD HOMELESSNESS

To boot, reporters had DoorDash deliver to the crime scene. It’s a circus with no end in sight.  

Nancy Guthrie is the mother of The Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie. President Trump has vowed to allocate as many federal resources as necessary and has dispatched FBI Director Kash Patel to assist in the investigation.  

Drug-addicted homeless people are now part of this—poke me when we have some real updates. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Is Right and Proper to Laugh at the Suffering of Journalists Kurt Schlichter
She Stormed Off? Watch AG Pam Bondi Trigger the Hell Out of This House Dem Matt Vespa
The Brilliant 'Reasoning' of the Left Mark Lewis
For Epstein Victims and Members of Congress, It’s Time to Put Up or Shut Up Derek Hunter
Bill Maher Reveals Why He Got the COVID Vaccine...and He's Rather Annoyed About It Matt Vespa
Rep. Ted Lieu Blasts AG Pam Bondi for Not Interviewing an Epstein Witness, but There’s Just One Problem Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

It Is Right and Proper to Laugh at the Suffering of Journalists Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement