The Nancy Guthrie Abduction Story Has Become the Willy Wonka Ferry Ride of Horror

The Nancy Guthrie abduction story has become that acid-infused ferry ride from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. It’s chaos. Sure, we have the Nest camera footage, which is a whole other bag of worms regarding warrantless government surveillance, as Ms. Guthrie did not have a subscription, though this crucial footage was found.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:

Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie's home that may have been lost

It’s nightmare fuel: a masked individual is seen at the door of the residence on the night Guthrie vanished. A person of interest was detained Tuesday night but later released. Now, black gloves were found on the property. We have no suspects or significant leads. MS. Guthrie’s pacemaker has ceased syncing to her Apple Watch. And now, we have homeless people coming forward, saying they know where she is—this story has derailed:

Some homeless drug addict on Hollywood Boulevard just told a TMZ paparazzo he knows where Nancy Guthrie was taken, Harvey Levin is live on CNN with the details.

🚨 NOW: Investigators have found a black glove as they hunt for the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie — NYP



I hope they're getting closer 👀👀



🚨 NOW: Investigators have found a black glove as they hunt for the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie

She MUST be found!

Tonight on FOX programming, there will be four hours straight analysis of a black glove found by the Guthrie residence

To boot, reporters had DoorDash deliver to the crime scene. It’s a circus with no end in sight.

Nancy Guthrie is the mother of The Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie. President Trump has vowed to allocate as many federal resources as necessary and has dispatched FBI Director Kash Patel to assist in the investigation.

Drug-addicted homeless people are now part of this—poke me when we have some real updates.

