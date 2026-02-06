New York Teacher Has a Very Communist Solution for Keeping Businesses in the Big Apple

Let's see how things are going in the communist utopia of New York, a month after Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor. Nearly two weeks after a massive winter storm hit the Big Apple, mountains of garbage line the still snow-covered streets (but not around Gracie Mansion, of course), and at least a dozen homeless people have frozen to death after Mamdani refused to force them into warming shelters despite the bitter cold. There were also blackouts, which is great when it's freezing outside.

Oh, and the number of antisemitic incidents in the city has skyrocketed, and Mamdani is siding with criminals who try to kill cops.

Add to that his advisors, who are racist and oppose private home ownership, plus a progressive tax plan that will seize wealth from New Yorkers, and it's a recipe for a mass exodus from the city.

But for one commie New York teacher, the solution to stopping businesses and wealthy New Yorkers from leaving the city is just to...seize the business and make it illegal to leave (some of us would call that "imprisonment").

🚨This video is going viral on X. This is who is teaching your kids in New York Public Schools. A guy who wants to sieze your business and then make it illegal for you to leave the city. My full reporting behind whose funding this and more is in the comments. pic.twitter.com/Sf432UBYEe — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) February 6, 2026

"That's what I would say, we should take their business. And we run it, like the city ourselves," the teacher, identified as Charles Berry, said. "I mean, they can't leave the building; they can't just bring their entire workforce to Florida. They can't bring all of the resources that they have to build a business here to Florida."

Yes, actually, they can. Does this guy really think that when a business moves, it takes the building with it? That it takes the employees with it? They may offer to help the employees relocate, but often times they just lay the employees off and rehire staff in the new state.

"And that's where you would even say we're building a real movement to stop that," Berry continued, "we'd also make it illegal for them to actually leave. We would fine them to hell if they're going to try to abandon their property here. Cause clearly people do need to work, people do need to make a living."

Berry is a New York Public Schools teacher, so while kids in the Big Apple can't read, write, or do math, they can think government can hold businesses hostage.

And Mamdani wants a massive corporate tax hike and a better "redistribution of wealth" in his city, so he's aligned with guys like Berry.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

