Tipsheet

Mamdani Blames Cops and Prioritizes 'Mental Health' Over Prosecutions in Knife Attack on Police

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 04, 2026 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani decided to throw his cops under the bus in the non-fatal shooting of Jabez Chakraborty, a 22-year-old man, who charged officers while wielding a large knife.

Officers responded to a call from Chakraborty’s mother, who claimed that her schizophrenic son was having a mental episode while armed with a knife. Shortly after police arrived on scene, officers demanded that Chakraborty drop his weapon. Chakraborty refused to do so and opened a glass door before allegedly charging at the officers with the knife in hand. Officers drew their weapons and fired on Chakraborty, and then provided life-saving aid before he was transported to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition, according to Fox News.

Mamdani then opined on the shooting, stating at a press conference that prosecutors should not seek charges against Chakraborty for the attempted attack on his cops.

CRIME LAW AND ORDER MENTAL HEALTH NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

"In viewing this footage, it is clear to me that what Jabez needs is mental health treatment, not criminal prosecution from a district attorney, and we are talking about a family that is enduring the kind of pain that no family should and an individual that has lived with schizophrenia for many years.”

Mamdani also suggested that a mental health professional, rather than officers, should have been the first to respond to the crazed knife-wielder.

“A person experiencing a mental health episode does not always have to be served first or exclusively by a police officer.” Mamdani said. “It is important for us to have all of the options available."

Mamdani’s comments are sure to leave officers unconfident in whether or not New York public officials will support them in any cases of justifiable force that may arise while on the job.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

