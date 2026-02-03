Fellow Democratic Socialist Slams Mayor Mamdani as Storm Blackouts Leave Thousands Without Heat

As a winter storm slammed the East Coast and plunged parts of New York City into darkness, Mayor Zohran Mamdani was blasted by a fellow member of the Democratic Socialists of America. City Councilwoman Shahana Hanif, representing Brooklyn, blasted the mayor’s response, accusing his office of failing to clearly communicate with residents as thousands went without heating.

"This is becoming unmanageable," she wrote on X, Monday. "@ConEdison is now projecting 7 PM restoration after estimating 7 AM earlier today. These shifting timelines make it impossible for people to plan—families with toddlers, residents working from home, and those relying on charged devices."

She went on to list some immediate needs for her residents. "1. A local warming center — PS 133 is no longer available since school is in session." and "2. Traffic enforcement along St. Mark’s Place and 4th Ave, especially northbound toward Atlantic Ave, where outages are creating serious safety risks."

"We need urgent coordination and clear communication from @NYCMayorsOffice / @NYCMayor, @nycemergencymgt, and @ConEdison," she added. "Residents deserve better."

Power Outage Update (2/2, 9 AM):

Other City Council members also publicly pressed Mayor Mamdani to intervene.

“.@NYCMayor we need your help in finding temporary placement for residents who have been impacted by Sunday’s snowstorm caused blackout,” Councilman Ossé wrote on X. He urged Mamdani to step in and use taxpayer funds to secure hotel rooms for families left without heat.

.@NYCMayor we need your help in finding temporary placement for residents who have been impacted by Sunday’s snowstorm caused blackout.



"Our city is working around the clock to keep people safe during this cold snap," Mamdani wrote on X. "This weekend, we opened up new single-room shelter units to give more homeless New Yorkers a place to sleep and launched more warming units to meet people where they are."

"Along with outreach teams and warming centers, we are using every to tool to get people safely inside. If you see someone who needs help, please call 311," he added.

Our city is working around the clock to keep people safe during this cold snap.



This weekend, we opened up new single-room shelter units to give more homeless New Yorkers a place to sleep and launched more warming units to meet people where they are.



"As of this morning, 16 of our fellow New Yorkers have passed away outside during this brutal stretch of cold," revealed on Monday. "In 13 of these cases, preliminary findings indicate that hypothermia played a role, and three of these deaths appear to be overdose deaths."

This comes as New York City’s homeless have been seen huddling over manhole covers for warmth, while city streets have devolved into a biohazard of filthy snow and piled-up trash. Critics have sharply condemned Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s handling of the winter storm and the chaos left in its wake.

Mayor Mamdani has already allowed 16 people to pass away from the cold related to the recent snow storm.



Homeless people in NYC stand over manhole covers for warmth they’re so desperate.



Yes, there’s always snow in NYC. It’s never been perfect. We get it.



But you Zoron the Moron campaigned on “change” and “new ideas.”



Eight days after the storm we still got dog shit, piss piles, and dirty snowbergs on every corner.



Zohran Mamdani’s NYC is becoming a dump faster than we thought.



Trash is piling up everywhere more than 1-week after the snow fall. Hardly any plows and no garbage collection.



Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

