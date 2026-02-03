House Votes to End the Partial Shutdown by a Razor-Thin Margin
Fellow Democratic Socialist Slams Mayor Mamdani as Storm Blackouts Leave Thousands Without Heat

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | February 03, 2026 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

As a winter storm slammed the East Coast and plunged parts of New York City into darkness, Mayor Zohran Mamdani was blasted by a fellow member of the Democratic Socialists of America. City Councilwoman Shahana Hanif, representing Brooklyn, blasted the mayor’s response, accusing his office of failing to clearly communicate with residents as thousands went without heating.

"This is becoming unmanageable," she wrote on X, Monday. "@ConEdison is now projecting 7 PM restoration after estimating 7 AM earlier today. These shifting timelines make it impossible for people to plan—families with toddlers, residents working from home, and those relying on charged devices."

She went on to list some immediate needs for her residents. "1. A local warming center — PS 133 is no longer available since school is in session." and "2. Traffic enforcement along St. Mark’s Place and 4th Ave, especially northbound toward Atlantic Ave, where outages are creating serious safety risks."

"We need urgent coordination and clear communication from @NYCMayorsOffice / @NYCMayor, @nycemergencymgt, and @ConEdison," she added. "Residents deserve better."

Other City Council members also publicly pressed Mayor Mamdani to intervene. 

“.@NYCMayor we need your help in finding temporary placement for residents who have been impacted by Sunday’s snowstorm caused blackout,” Councilman Ossé wrote on X. He urged Mamdani to step in and use taxpayer funds to secure hotel rooms for families left without heat.

"Our city is working around the clock to keep people safe during this cold snap," Mamdani wrote on X. "This weekend, we opened up new single-room shelter units to give more homeless New Yorkers a place to sleep and launched more warming units to meet people where they are."

"Along with outreach teams and warming centers, we are using every to tool to get people safely inside. If you see someone who needs help, please call 311," he added.

"As of this morning, 16 of our fellow New Yorkers have passed away outside during this brutal stretch of cold," revealed on Monday. "In 13 of these cases, preliminary findings indicate that hypothermia played a role, and three of these deaths appear to be overdose deaths."

This comes as New York City’s homeless have been seen huddling over manhole covers for warmth, while city streets have devolved into a biohazard of filthy snow and piled-up trash. Critics have sharply condemned Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s handling of the winter storm and the chaos left in its wake.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

