New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 02, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Zohran Mamdani has only been the Mayor of New York City for a month, and on his watch, at least a dozen homeless people have died in the freezing cold after Mamdani implemented a policy prohibiting the clearing of homeless encampments and forced sheltering. Now trash is piling up in the city,

Here's more:

Mayor Mamdani’s New York has become the city that never sweeps.

Eight-foot-high piles of rat-infested trash are choking the streets around Gracie Mansion — while Hizzoner’s new home has gotten the white-glove shoveling treatment.

Mamdani has meanwhile crowed that he can’t “imagine how it could get better’’ in the city, even as more and more New Yorkers are blasting the lack of “collectivism” in the Big Apple.

The mayor’s Upper East Side neighbors are being forced to trudge through garbage-plagued streets, roaming rodents and mounds of snow tainted with dog pee a full week after Winter Storm Fern.

Meanwhile, Mamdani is bragging that things have never been better in the Big Apple.

HOMELESSNESS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

On January 30, after several homeless people froze to death, Mamdani did, in fact, say things couldn't be better.

“I’m new to the job. I know the burdens will get heavier, but right now I struggle to imagine how it could be better,” Mamdani said, according to The New York Post.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers are already fed up with Mamdani.

Outside Gracie Mansion with a bullhorn, the hecklers said, "That's right, we know about your mom," a reference to her name appearing in some of the Epstein files released last week.

"Now listen, we was with you, Zohran, we voted for you, Zohran. We advocated for you, Zohran. We advocated for you!" the heckler said. "You ain't do nothing but get up in there and lie to us. You lied, Zohran! Shame, Zohran! Shame!"

The Department of Sanitation said "limited collection" was underway as the city works to clean up after the snowfall.

But the storm was a week ago, and crews are still playing catch up while trash continues to cover the sidewalks and streets.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

