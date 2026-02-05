Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set...
Tipsheet

Maine Senate Poll Is Good News for Susan Collins

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 05, 2026 3:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There is a lot on the line in the midterm elections, with control of the House and the Senate — and with them, President Trump's agenda — on the line. One of the big races is the Maine Senate seat, currently held by Republican Susan Collins. Re-electing Collins has been the focus of Maine Republicans, especially in light of the radical Leftists running against her.

This includes sitting Governor Janet Mills. Maine State Rep. Laurel Libby, who launched Lead Maine to help advance Republicans and conservative issues in the state, warned, "Maine can’t afford to send Janet Mills to the Senate." The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) says Mills has been a "disaster" for Maine. “Thanks to Janet Mills' broken promises, Mainers are paying higher taxes and more to rent their homes and buy groceries. Janet Mills has made Maine one of the most expensive states to live in, and Mainers are sick and tired of paying the price for her failed policies," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell in a press release.

Collins' other opponent, Graham Platner, isn't much better. Not only does Platner have — or had — a large Nazi tattoo on his chest, he wants to abolish ICE, has ties to socialists Zohran Mamdani and Bernie Sanders, wants to defund the police, called voters racist, and said violence is necessary to foment political change.

Now a poll shows that Susan Collins has a lead over both of those Leftists, which is good news for Maine voters and America in general.

Related:

Of course, we cannot rest on our laurels. Democrats plan to fight hard and attack Collins' record of voting to fund ICE.

But the polls spell good news for Collins in a tight electoin year.

At the end of January, Collins' campaign reported she raised $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The campaign has more than $8 million in cash on hand to run a campaign against whoever her Democratic opponent will be.

With control of the Senate hanging in the balance, every race matters, and Maine is no exception. Democrats are eager to flip Collins' seat because they know it's key to blocking President Trump's agenda (and with it, the will of the American people).

But early polling, fundraising, and Collins' longstanding history with the people of Maine suggest that the Democrats' efforts may ultimately fail. Voters appear poised to reject the radicalism offered by Mills and Platner.

Susan Collins holding the seat won't just be a win for Maine, it will be a win for a Senate majority determined to govern rather than grandstand.

