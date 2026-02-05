Maine Senate Poll Is Good News for Susan Collins

There is a lot on the line in the midterm elections, with control of the House and the Senate — and with them, President Trump's agenda — on the line. One of the big races is the Maine Senate seat, currently held by Republican Susan Collins. Re-electing Collins has been the focus of Maine Republicans, especially in light of the radical Leftists running against her.

Advertisement

This includes sitting Governor Janet Mills. Maine State Rep. Laurel Libby, who launched Lead Maine to help advance Republicans and conservative issues in the state, warned, "Maine can’t afford to send Janet Mills to the Senate." The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) says Mills has been a "disaster" for Maine. “Thanks to Janet Mills' broken promises, Mainers are paying higher taxes and more to rent their homes and buy groceries. Janet Mills has made Maine one of the most expensive states to live in, and Mainers are sick and tired of paying the price for her failed policies," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell in a press release.

Collins' other opponent, Graham Platner, isn't much better. Not only does Platner have — or had — a large Nazi tattoo on his chest, he wants to abolish ICE, has ties to socialists Zohran Mamdani and Bernie Sanders, wants to defund the police, called voters racist, and said violence is necessary to foment political change.

Now a poll shows that Susan Collins has a lead over both of those Leftists, which is good news for Maine voters and America in general.

2026 Maine Senate Race

￼

Final ballot:

🔴 Susan Collins: 51% (+13)

🔵 Graham Platner: 38%



🔴 Susan Collins: 48% (+6)

🔵 Janet Mills: 42%



Fabrizio poll (🔴) | 1/20-1/24 pic.twitter.com/pP42m5Unxt — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) February 5, 2026

Of course, we cannot rest on our laurels. Democrats plan to fight hard and attack Collins' record of voting to fund ICE.

Democrats are launching a $2 million ad campaign targeting Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) over her support for funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Axios has learned, as public backlash against the agency's operations mounts.https://t.co/b1t4tInwrf — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) February 2, 2026

But the polls spell good news for Collins in a tight electoin year.

Collins is least concern. Maine has been voting for her forever.



She pretty much a Maine institution



If she won 2020 by a landslide with every stacked against her. Outperformed Trump by 20 points despite being maligned in the media and brutally out raised



This is light work — DA Ronin (@DARonin4) February 5, 2026

At the end of January, Collins' campaign reported she raised $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) announces she raised $2.2 million for the 4th quarter of 2025



Finance Director for Collins’ Senate campaign: “We are confident that we will have the resources necessary to mount a vigorous campaign when the race begins in earnest”



(Susan Collins… pic.twitter.com/1sBaBrC75X — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) January 31, 2026

Advertisement

The campaign has more than $8 million in cash on hand to run a campaign against whoever her Democratic opponent will be.

With control of the Senate hanging in the balance, every race matters, and Maine is no exception. Democrats are eager to flip Collins' seat because they know it's key to blocking President Trump's agenda (and with it, the will of the American people).

But early polling, fundraising, and Collins' longstanding history with the people of Maine suggest that the Democrats' efforts may ultimately fail. Voters appear poised to reject the radicalism offered by Mills and Platner.

Susan Collins holding the seat won't just be a win for Maine, it will be a win for a Senate majority determined to govern rather than grandstand.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.