The Guy With the Nazi Tattoo Wants to Abolish ICE

Maine Senate Democrat and radical Leftist Graham Platner had to join his fellow Democrats in attacking ICE following the shooting in Minneapolis yesterday.

There is a plethora of video evidence that Renee Good, the 37-year-old woman who was shot, not only used her vehicle to attempt to block ICE, but that she disobeyed orders to exit the vehicle and then drove into an ICE agent. Only then did that agent open fire, and even NBC News can't spin that it was a justified shooting.

That's not good enough for Platner and his fellow Democrats, who are eager to abolish ICE, repeal our immigration laws, and import millions of people who would then install Democrats as a permanent political ruling class.

When you send armed, under-trained amateurs into American communities with vague orders and no accountability, this is inevitable.



ICE must be dismantled. pic.twitter.com/la3Z2rAASu — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) January 7, 2026

"What we saw today in Minneapolis is what happens when you send undertrained amateurs with guns into American communities with vague orders and no accountability," Platner said.

That's ironic, because it's clear from at least one eyewitness and reports that Good was leading a convoy of cars to impede ICE. Democrats like Platner have been encouraging this direct action for a while, and Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan even told Democrat voters to "put their bodies on the line" to resist Trump and ICE.

If anyone is sending "undertrained amateurs" into cities with "vague orders and no accountability," it's Democrats.

Platner continued, "Republicans, including Susan Collins, have voted to exponentially increase ICE's budget. But we did not get from that a professional service. What we have gotten are thugs who are terrorizing our communities."

Glad to see we're toning down the rhetoric, Democrats.

"Dismantling ICE is the moderate position now," Platner said. "We need to pull the people responsible for the killing of Americans in front of the justice system. And we also need to hold accountable those that empowered this madness. It needs to come to an end. ICE needs to get out of Maine. ICE needs to get off American streets. And we need to get back to being a nation that cares about each other."

Unless you're an ICE agent, a Trump voter, or someone who objects to a flood of violent, criminal illegal immigrants and fraudsters invading our country, that is. Platner doesn't care about them.

Social media users were quick to remind Platner of his problematic past.

"That officer had better judgment in 2.3 seconds than you did in 5.2 hours getting a Nazi death camp symbol tattooed on your chest," wrote Miller.

That officer had better judgment in 2.3 seconds than you did in 5.2 hours getting a Nazi death camp symbol tattooed on your chest. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2026

"Bro. You're a literal Nazi," wrote another.

"Hey, we’re getting thoughts on professionalism by the genius who had a Nazi tattoo which he claims he didn’t know was a Nazi tattoo," added Kurt Schlichter.

Hey, we’re getting thoughts on professionalism by the genius who had a Nazi tattoo which he claims he didn’t know was a Nazi tattoo https://t.co/MATJDJphBC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 8, 2026

Others pointed out that Good would be alive if she had obeyed orders and hadn't tried to interfere with ICE.

No. This is what happens when citizens ignore legal commands and decide to drive cars into federal agents. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 8, 2026

Platner is also an agitator. As this writer pointed out in November, Platner was calling on his voters to harass and stalk lawmakers in an effort to force Medicare for All down our throats. Platner is also on record saying violence is necessary to foment political change, and his anti-law enforcement rhetoric has been known for a while, too.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

