VIP
Things Are About to Get Better
Chuck Schumer Was Asked Why Biden Didn't Release the Epstein Files...His Answer Was...
Wait, the Alleged Chinese Mole Who Infiltrated Kathy Hochul's Office Did What Now?
Watch Bill Maher Call Out His Lefty Guest for Being Too Comfortable in...
VIP
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Transformation Into Costco Liz Cheney Is Complete
Dear Epstein Victims, the Only Things Standing in Your Way Is You!
Two Executives Convicted by Florida Jury Over Massive Obamacare Subsidies Fraud Scheme
No Matter What: Truth, Consequence, and Redemption in The Book of Sheen
Bisignano Meeting the Urgency of Now in Running the Social Security Administration
Republicans Are Failing to Communicate
Want Lower Prices? More 'Affordability'? Move to a Red State
The Perversion of Science
The Left’s Fake Conversion on Affordability
Don’t Gift China a Win in AI Race
Tipsheet

How the NRSC Is Quietly Telling Everyone That Maine's Janet Mills Is a Total Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 18, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Maine Democrats sure have some choices in the 2026 elections. We have Democratic Governor Janet Mills, who has a track record of total economic disaster. And the other Democrat running, Graham Platner, was decked out in Nazi tattoos, who called rural Mainers stupid and racist. Oh, and he got busted for posting homophobic messages on Reddit. It’s quite a circus. But given how Democrats have a penchant for political violence, why are we shocked that they could back a homophobic Nazi for the U.S. Senate? 

Advertisement

Yet, for now, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is directing some fire at Mills, since ostensibly the headlines write themselves for Hauptsturmführer Platner, so they made this ASMR ad to remind Maine residents that Mills is the godmother of price hikes, tax hikes, and all-around economic misery. 

Under her watch as governor, Mills raised taxes on everything, even fishing licenses; increased the cost of home ownership; made it more expensive to heat your home in Maine than in New York City; and grocery prices rose, whereas they dropped nationally.   

“Thanks to Janet Mills' broken promises, Mainers are paying higher taxes and more to rent their homes and buy groceries. Janet Mills has made Maine one of the most expensive states to live in, and Mainers are sick and tired of paying the price for her failed policies," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell in a press release. 

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Was Asked Why Biden Didn't Release the Epstein Files...His Answer Was Brutal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

Still, even amid the drama, incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins is running for re-election, and she might face her most formidable challenge yet in public life. 

Still, if it's between Platner, the Nazi, or home-killer Mills, Collins should feel pretty good right now.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Was Asked Why Biden Didn't Release the Epstein Files...His Answer Was Brutal Matt Vespa
Wait, the Alleged Chinese Mole Who Infiltrated Kathy Hochul's Office Did What Now? Matt Vespa
Watch Bill Maher Call Out His Lefty Guest for Being Too Comfortable in the Liberal Bubble Matt Vespa
Two Executives Convicted by Florida Jury Over Massive Obamacare Subsidies Fraud Scheme Amy Curtis
Dear Epstein Victims, the Only Things Standing in Your Way Is You! Derek Hunter
Things Are About to Get Better Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chuck Schumer Was Asked Why Biden Didn't Release the Epstein Files...His Answer Was Brutal Matt Vespa
Advertisement