How the NRSC Is Quietly Telling Everyone That Maine's Janet Mills Is a Total Disaster

Maine Democrats sure have some choices in the 2026 elections. We have Democratic Governor Janet Mills, who has a track record of total economic disaster. And the other Democrat running, Graham Platner, was decked out in Nazi tattoos, who called rural Mainers stupid and racist. Oh, and he got busted for posting homophobic messages on Reddit. It’s quite a circus. But given how Democrats have a penchant for political violence, why are we shocked that they could back a homophobic Nazi for the U.S. Senate?

Yet, for now, the National Republican Senatorial Committee is directing some fire at Mills, since ostensibly the headlines write themselves for Hauptsturmführer Platner, so they made this ASMR ad to remind Maine residents that Mills is the godmother of price hikes, tax hikes, and all-around economic misery.

Under her watch as governor, Mills raised taxes on everything, even fishing licenses; increased the cost of home ownership; made it more expensive to heat your home in Maine than in New York City; and grocery prices rose, whereas they dropped nationally.

“Thanks to Janet Mills' broken promises, Mainers are paying higher taxes and more to rent their homes and buy groceries. Janet Mills has made Maine one of the most expensive states to live in, and Mainers are sick and tired of paying the price for her failed policies," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell in a press release.

Still, even amid the drama, incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins is running for re-election, and she might face her most formidable challenge yet in public life.

Still, if it's between Platner, the Nazi, or home-killer Mills, Collins should feel pretty good right now.

