Susan Collins Challenger Graham Platner Has Radical Leftist Ties to Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani

Graham Platner is the Democratic challenger to Republican Maine Senator Susan Collins. Platner, a Sullivan native and Marine veteran who served in Iraq, portrays himself and his campaign as having "crossover appeal" with Trump voters.

In his campaign launch video, Platner attacked Senator Collins, saying, "I’m not fooled by this fake charade of Collins’ deliberations and moderation. The difference between Susan Collins and (Texas Sen.) Ted Cruz is that at least Ted Cruz is honest about selling us out and not giving a damn."

Platner also said he wants to "find working-class candidates who we can send up to work for the working class."

However, a deeper dive into Platner's background reveals that he has progressive roots and a progressive agenda. He's hired Morris Katz, the ad maker for Democratic Socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani's New York Mayoral campaign, and his campaign launch video calls for universal healthcare. His politics have earned him the nickname the "Maine Mamdani."

Senator Bernie Sanders took his "Fight the Oligarchy" tour to Maine to campaign for Platner, and Platner is on record supporting Sanders' bill to block American aid to Israel, and that he refuses to take money from the "billionaires" who fund the American-Israeli Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Platner also believes Israel's war in Gaza is a "genocide."

On X, Platner reposted several posts from Sanders, including one about President Trump's "war against truth":

Trump’s war against truth https://t.co/tk6h57WbB0 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 22, 2017

A post attacking the Republican healthcare plan as a "massive tax break" for the rich:

Another that says America "worships wealth":

And a post in which Sanders said some politicians haven't acknowledged climate change:

Some politicians still refuse to recognize the reality of climate change. It’s 2017. That’s a disgrace. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 19, 2017

Platner also shared an image from his high school yearbook, where he holds a sign to "Free Palestine" (and other countries) and the caption "most likely to start a revolution."

Of the image, Platner said, "We'll see" – indicating his plans to bring a progressive revolution to the Senate.

From my old yearbook. We'll see! pic.twitter.com/hu27uQ846z — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) August 21, 2025

Platner's cousin quoted that post:

awesome moment today seeing this tweet and thinking, “Wow that looks like my cousin Graham from Maine who I haven’t seen in forever” and then two seconds later being like “wait” https://t.co/E132rYbvTa — grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) August 22, 2025

Platner replied:

@gracespelman Been too long! Give me a call. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) August 23, 2025

And in a now-deleted post, Spelman said she wished the family's "dead commie relatives" could haunt Senator Collins on behalf of Platner:





National Republican Senatorial Committee Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell said, "No matter which party is in power, Susan Collins has a proven record of putting Mainers first, by crafting legislation to protect their Social Security and support small businesses. Graham Platner, on the other hand, is spending his time cozying up to Bernie Sanders and championing his radical, anti-Israel agenda."

Maine voters have consistently re-elected Senator Collins to the Senate since 1997, demonstrating her commitment to prioritizing the needs of her state. Those voters also deserve to know about Graham Platner's radical progressive platform, background, and connections.

