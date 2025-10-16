Maine Democrat Graham Platner’s Deleted Social Media Posts Reveal Communist Leanings, Anti-Police Rants

Back in September, we told you about Graham Platner, the radical Leftist Democrat running for Senate in Maine. Platner hopes to unseat Republican Susan Collins.

It's now been revealed that Platner has even more radical views, including labeling himself a communist, in a series of now-deleted social media posts.

Advertisement

Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner once called himself a “communist,” dismissed “all” police as bastards, and said rural White Americans “actually are” racist and stupid, according to deleted social media posts reviewed by CNN’s KFile. https://t.co/MWl5ixSqW7 — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) October 16, 2025

Here's more from CNN:

Graham Platner, a Marine veteran turned oyster farmer who is now a rising Democratic Senate candidate in Maine, once called himself a “communist,” dismissed “all” police as bastards, and said rural White Americans “actually are” racist and stupid, according to deleted social media posts reviewed by CNN’s KFile. Most of the posts were made five years ago under Platner’s then-Reddit handle P-Hustle. They were deleted ahead of his campaign launch in August. The posts in some ways underscore Platner’s reputation as an anti-establishment outsider with unapologetically left-wing views. But the labels and tone used in his writings could also prove costly in a state known for electing political moderates.

What were some of the things Platner said online? On one Reddit thread titled "Did anyone else turn hippie after getting out?" Platner wrote, "Absolutely. I'm a vegetable-growing, psychedelics-taking socialist these days" before concluding, "Still got the guns though, I don't trust the fascists to act politely."

On another Reddit titled "'When you are older, you'll be more conservative' - How many on this subreddit are older?" Platner replied, "I got older and became a communist."

Platner also wrote negatively about cops on a thread about a Black Army lieutenant who was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed during a traffic stop, saying, "Bastards. Cops are bastards. All of them, in fact."

He also held rural White Americans in contempt. On a post titled "White people aren’t as racist or stupid as Trump thinks" Platner replied, "Living in white rural America, I’m afraid to tell you they actually are."

Those posts were deleted ahead of Platner's Senate campaign launch. In an interview with CNN, Platner said, "I’m not a communist. I’m not a socialist. I own a small business. I’m a Marine Corps veteran.” He also tried to walk back his comments about police, saying, "I can honestly say that that is me just being an a**hole on the Internet. I have an immense amount of friends who are police officers. They’re not all bastards because they’re literally buddies of mine."

Despite Platner's insistence that those aren't his views, he has troubling ties to avowed socialists Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani.

As Townhall reported last month:

Advertisement

Maine voters deserve to know the whole truth about Graham Platner and his politics, including his views on police and rural White voters.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.