Flashback: Here's What Don Lemon Once Said About the Kidnapping and Torture of a Disabled Chicago Man

January 20, 2026 11:30 AM
Over the weekend, former CNN host Don Lemon led a group of Leftist anti-ICE protesters into a church service in Minnesota, where they terrified children and harassed Christians because one of the pastors is affiliated with ICE. Lemon had the audacity to lecture the pastor on the First Amendment — something that does not protect violent mobs invading a church service — and then doubled down by calling those who objected to such behavior "white supremacists" with a "certain degree of entitlement."

Back in 2017, Lemon was on CNN to discuss a story about an autistic white kid in Chicago. Here's how the BBC reported it at the time

Four black people face hate crime and kidnapping charges for the Facebook Live-aired torture of a mentally disabled white man. 

Jordan Hill, Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper, all 18, and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington are expected to appear in a Chicago court on Friday.

In the video, the assailants can be heard making derogatory statements against white people and Donald Trump.

Chicago police have described the incident as "sickening".

Cook County prosecutors have also charged the suspects with aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Mr Hill is further charged with robbery and possession of a stolen motor.

All the suspects, apart from Tanishia Covington, each face an additional count of residential burglary.

That video is making the rounds again now that Lemon is back in the news and accusing the victims of his mob of being "white supremacists."

On the segment, Lemon's guest, Matt Lewis, described the crime as "evil."

"At the end of the day, you just try to wrap your head around evil. That’s what this is: it’s evil, it’s brutality, it’s man’s inhumanity to man," Lewis said.

But Lemon didn't think it was evil.

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS CRIME FIRST AMENDMENT ICE

In a longer clip posted to YouTube, here's what Lemon said.

"I don’t think it’s evil. I don’t think it’s evil," Lemon said. "I think these are young people and I think they have bad home training...I have no idea who is raising these young people, because no one I know on earth who is 17-years-old or 70-years-old would ever think of treating another person like that...You wonder, at 18-years-old, where is your parent, where is your guardian?"

Simply incredible framing.

The Justice Department is investigating Lemon and the mob that invaded the Minnesota church. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon said both the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act, and Dhillon told Benny Johnson, "The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes. It's a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire this, the Klan Act can be used.”

