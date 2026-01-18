Leftists Storm Minneapolis Church Hunting Alleged ICE Agent

Leftists have spent their weekend attacking people in Minneapolis who vaguely resemble immigration officers.

This morning, a group of anti-ICE protestors stormed what appears to be Cities Church in Minneapolis because they believed that a church employee worked for ICE, according to videos posted to social media.

Advertisement

Hearing reports that an SBC church in Minneapolis had its Lord’s Day service disrupted by anti-ICE protesters because a church elder works for ICE. This is utterly despicable. There is no constitutional right to protest a private religious assembly. What Governor Walz and Mayor… — Andrew T. Walker (@AndrewTWalker) January 18, 2026

Shocking footage from Cities Church in Minneapolis this morning (an SBC church) where an anti-ICE mob stormed the service and disrupted their worship, alleging one of the church’s lead pastors is an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/hS2FhzrFc4 — Center for Baptist Leadership (@BaptistLeaders) January 18, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Minneapolis church service interrupted by protestors!



Reports that just because the pastor may be pro-ICE. This is unacceptable. Don Lemon also happened to be there at the same exact time.



WHAT A COINCIDENCE!

pic.twitter.com/CmSDYsN2jH — Kev Posobiec (@KevinPosobiec) January 18, 2026

So to catch you up on events:



- Protest group chased two innocent dudes out of a diner.



- Attacked an innocent guy on the street who was actually with them.



- Harassed an innocent guy with an SUV and demanded to see his ID.



- Blocked an innocent guy because of his rental… https://t.co/g3F9sUybo9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2026





🚨 BREAKING: Leftist rioters in Minneapolis just STORMED A CHURCH after Don Lemon erroneously accused the priest of working with ICE



WTF?!



Just like Walz and Frey, Lemon is lying to spark riots out here.



Lemon’s desperately trying to be relevant again. pic.twitter.com/517KQ8b2v8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-ICE leftists just STORMED a St. Paul, Minnesota church with Don Lemon



"This is the beginning of what’s going to happen here!”



MENTALLY DERANGED.



These people know no bounds.



Using a church to vouch for child r*pists and m*rderers! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bei0RPQS72 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2026

BREAKING: Anti-ICE mob storms church in Minneapolis and shuts service down pic.twitter.com/vqsS3U4Ci4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 18, 2026

Anti-ICE protesters are now turning to churches in Minneapolis and shutting down service.



pic.twitter.com/jKB8ofmVBP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 18, 2026

The mob screamed the name of Renee Good, the woman who ICE fatally shot on Jan. 7, as the woman accelerated her SUV into an agent who sustained internal bleeding.

Over the weekend, groups of Leftists accosted people whom they suspected were ICE. At one point, a member of the mob attacked one of its own. Leftists are angry that the federal government is once again enforcing immigration laws.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump has ordered about 1,500 troops to mobilize into Minneapolis if needed. Separately, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard.

Man in Minneapolis being confronted and labeled a “Nazi” over alleged support for ICE before being assaulted and knocked out. Moments later, someone in the crowd shouts “he’s one of us,” appearing to realize they attacked one of their own.



pic.twitter.com/x97coCmnFD — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) January 18, 2026

LEFT: Ilhan Omar posted this morning: “We have shown up with compassion, with care. We’ve shown the country what real resistance looks like."



RIGHT: This afternoon in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/qkt0wtzTlR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.