Leftists Storm Minneapolis Church Hunting Alleged ICE Agent

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 18, 2026 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Leftists have spent their weekend attacking people in Minneapolis who vaguely resemble immigration officers. 

This morning, a group of anti-ICE protestors stormed what appears to be Cities Church in Minneapolis because they believed that a church employee worked for ICE, according to videos posted to social media. 

The mob screamed the name of Renee Good, the woman who ICE fatally shot on Jan. 7, as the woman accelerated her SUV into an agent who sustained internal bleeding. 

Over the weekend, groups of Leftists accosted people whom they suspected were ICE. At one point, a member of the mob attacked one of its own. Leftists are angry that the federal government is once again enforcing immigration laws. 

President Donald Trump has ordered about 1,500 troops to mobilize into Minneapolis if needed. Separately, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard. 

