DOJ to Investigate and Arrest Don Lemon and Minneapolis Church Stormers

The Department of Justice has announced that they will be arresting Don Lemon and open investigations into the storming of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This heinous act that occurred in Minnesota yesterday is receiving the highest level of attention from @TheJusticeDept. @AGPamBondi & I are working around the clock, because no right in our Constitution is more sacred than the freedom to assemble & pray to God. pic.twitter.com/kwwfI48dTZ — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 19, 2026

Lemon will reportedly be arrested by the Trump administration under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act.

“The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes,” said Civil Rights Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon on The Benny Johnson Show. It's a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire this, the Klan Act can be used.”

BREAKING: DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon under the Ku Klux Klan Act.



The KKK Act makes it illegal to threaten, hurt, or intimidate people to prevent them from exercising their God-given rights.



HARMEET DHILLON: "The Klan Act is one of the most important federal… pic.twitter.com/GWnXAMtWc9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2026

“Don Lemon himself has come out and said he knew exactly what was going to happen in that facility,” Dhillon continued. “He went into the facility, and then he began, quote-unquote, committing journalism, as if that is some sort of shield from being a part—an embedded part of a criminal conspiracy.”

Dhillon then confirmed that her office would begin launching investigations into those who took part in the storming of Cities Church after learning the pastor served as a local ICE official, and issued a warning for any would-be copycats.

“Come next Sunday, nobody in the United States should think that they’re going to be able to get away with this,” Dhillon finished. “Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening, and put people away for a long long time.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche didn’t pull any punches from the lack of response from Democrat leaders in the state, saying: “people [are] going to worship, and they are stormed by anti-law enforcement, anti-Christian rioters. Today, [Gov. Tim Walz] just throws his hands up and says ‘oh, I’ve always said you should peacefully protest. That is just completely made up.

.@DAGToddBlanche: “It’s a crime — and so they will face a jury. If they’re convicted, they will go to prison… every single American should be enraged and heartbroken at what happened yesterday in that church. pic.twitter.com/o7ucPqRMTK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 19, 2026

President Trump has come out in support of pursuing lengthy prison sentences for Lemon and his alleged co-conspirators.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just posted that Don Lemon and the leftist rioters should get YEARS IN PRISON for storming the Minneapolis church



🔥🔥



"A small group of elderly ladies were protesting at an abortion clinic and were given 40 years in prison for violating the FACE… pic.twitter.com/7BkNNDXfbK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 19, 2026

