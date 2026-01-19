VIP
DOJ to Investigate and Arrest Don Lemon and Minneapolis Church Stormers

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 19, 2026 7:00 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Department of Justice has announced that they will be arresting Don Lemon and open investigations into the storming of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Lemon will reportedly be arrested by the Trump administration under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act.

“The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes,” said Civil Rights Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon on The Benny Johnson Show. It's a law that makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire this, the Klan Act can be used.”

“Don Lemon himself has come out and said he knew exactly what was going to happen in that facility,” Dhillon continued. “He went into the facility, and then he began, quote-unquote, committing journalism, as if that is some sort of shield from being a part—an embedded part of a criminal conspiracy.”

Dhillon then confirmed that her office would begin launching investigations into those who took part in the storming of Cities Church after learning the pastor served as a local ICE official, and issued a warning for any would-be copycats.

“Come next Sunday, nobody in the United States should think that they’re going to be able to get away with this,” Dhillon finished. “Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening, and put people away for a long long time.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche didn’t pull any punches from the lack of response from Democrat leaders in the state, saying: “people [are] going to worship, and they are stormed by anti-law enforcement, anti-Christian rioters. Today, [Gov. Tim Walz] just throws his hands up and says ‘oh, I’ve always said you should peacefully protest. That is just completely made up.

President Trump has come out in support of pursuing lengthy prison sentences for Lemon and his alleged co-conspirators.

