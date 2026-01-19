You Won't Believe What Don Lemon Thinks of Those Upset About That Anti-ICE Church Protest

Of all the dumb things podcaster Don Lemon has said over his unimpressive career, this must be the dumbest.

During an appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast with commentator and boxed wine aficionado Jennifer Welch, Lemon justified his role in the incident in which leftist protesters crashed a church service in Minnesota.

And how did he justify it? By claiming the churchgoers who were in attendance during the fracas were basically white supremacists.

Lemon told Welch that churchgoers who were afraid or angry about the intrusion have “a certain degree of entitlement” and that their “entitlement comes from a supremacy, a white supremacy.”

“And they think that this country was built for them, that it is a Christian country when actually we left England because we wanted religious freedom,” Lemon continued. “It's religious freedom, but only if you're a Christian and only if you're a white male, pretty much.”

Don Lemon on church members upset that he stormed their church: "They're entitled, white supremacists"

Imagine thinking that not wanting weirdos to disrupt a church service means being entitled. That’s Don Lemon, folks.

The incident occurred on Saturday when protesters interrupted a service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. The interlopers pulled the stunt after learning that one of the church’s pastors works as the acting director of the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office.

About 30 to 40 protesters swarmed into the building during the worship service and began chanting slogans like “Justice for Renee Good” and “ICE out.”

Good was a 37-year-old mother of three who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week. The protesters claimed they wished to inform members of the congregation about what they called the pastor’s “double role” and to express their opposition to ICE’s immigration enforcement tactics. Some of the attendees left during the demonstration, with protesters following them into the parking lot.

The Justice Department has launched an investigation into whether the protesters violated the FACE Act, a law that prohibits people from disrupting places of worship. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announced on Monday that she was sending prosecutors to the city to look into the matter.

To those asking where the arrests are: MN state prosecutors could have made arrests yesterday. The DOJ must first go before a federal judge to obtain an arrest warrant.



Make no mistake: @AGPamBondi & @TheJusticeDept will pursue federal charges in this case.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, one of the leaders of the protest, defended their actions. She argued that people should be more concerned about ICE’s activities than a church service.

The notion that churchgoers who were concerned about their service being interrupted are white supremacists is silly on its face. Nobody who attends a place of worship wants crazed protesters crashing the proceedings — regardless of their opinions on ICE. These people could have easily protested in front of the church without harassing people.

Indeed, shouting at people during a church service is the absolute worst way to get them on your side, which suggests they did this more to get attention on social media than to make a difference. It appears they haven’t learned that performative politics does not make people take them seriously.

