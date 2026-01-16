VIP
So I Got a Call From The New York Times...
CNN's Scott Jennings Was Once Again Absolute Fire on CNN Regarding Anti-ICE Antics
Here's the Key Line Said by a Family Member of Lance Twiggs About...
The Details of This Lawsuit Against Kyrsten Sinema Are Wild
Watch a CNN Host's Narrative Anti-ICE Get Incinerated In Less Than a Minute
This Iranian Bank With Reported Deep Military and IRGC Ties Is on the...
This Doctor Mailed Abortion Pills to Louisiana. Now This Democrat Governor Is Protecting...
Why Nicolás Maduro’s Arrest Is Legal and His Immunity Claim Is Dead Wrong...
Germany Finally Admits Trump Was Right About Energy
New York's Mamdani Doubles Down on Race-Based Government Policy
Left-Wing Mobs in Minneapolis Now Stopping Cars and Interrogating Civilians
Flashback: There Was a Time Tim Walz Was Willing to Call in the...
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Gifts President Trump Her Nobel Peace Prize
Fraud and the ‘Fundamental Transformation’ of America
Tipsheet

'A Viable Option:' Calls for Trump to Invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota Grow Louder

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 16, 2026 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday, President Trump gave Minnesota an ultimatum: end the violent attacks on ICE agents in Minneapolis, or the President will invoke the Insurrection Act. That may explain why Walz and Frey were both backpedaling on their inflammatory rhetoric yesterday, with Walz imploring the White House, and not his Leftist rioters, to "turn down the temperature" and Frey saying he's never incited violence against ICE (except for all the times he did).

Advertisement

Now Border Czar Tom Homan is saying he'll meet with the President this morning to discuss invoking the Insurrection Act.

"Is it time for the Insurrection Act, or would that just add gasoline to the fire?" host Laura Ingraham asked.

"I'm not going to get ahead of the President on that," Homan replied, "but it's certainly an option, a viable option. So actually, I'll be meeting with the President tomorrow."

"I think it's something that needs to be on the table, because this cannot continue," Homan added. "There is going to be more bloodshed. I'm telling you, I hope I'm wrong. There's going to be more bloodshed if something isn't done."

"And most Minnesotans...support ICE. It's this radical group of anarchists, and when you see them close up, you really get a sense of who they are," Ingraham said. "It's this crowd, a lot of them paid, a lot of them working double shifts of protests, against the rest of the state...They don't like what's happening in the Twin Cities."

Recommended

Left-Wing Mobs in Minneapolis Now Stopping Cars and Interrogating Civilians Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ICE MINNESOTA RIOTS

"As far as the organization, everybody that's planning these protests, giving these people weapons, and funding this. Again, justice is coming, cause we're deep-diving that whole thing," Homan said.

Last night, Elon Musk also said it was time to invoke the Insurrection Act.

The question of invoking the Insurrection Act isn't one of politics, or even "throwing gasoline on the fire." It's about whether or not allowing violence against federal law enforcement is acceptable. If Tim Walz and Jacob Frey won't stop it, the Constitution provides a remedy that will.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Left-Wing Mobs in Minneapolis Now Stopping Cars and Interrogating Civilians Amy Curtis
CNN's Scott Jennings Was Once Again Absolute Fire on CNN Regarding Anti-ICE Antics Matt Vespa
Here's the Key Line Said by a Family Member of Lance Twiggs About Charlie Kirk's Assassin Matt Vespa
The Details of This Lawsuit Against Kyrsten Sinema Are Wild Matt Vespa
Watch a CNN Host's Narrative Anti-ICE Get Incinerated In Less Than a Minute Matt Vespa
New York's Mamdani Doubles Down on Race-Based Government Policy Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Left-Wing Mobs in Minneapolis Now Stopping Cars and Interrogating Civilians Amy Curtis
Advertisement