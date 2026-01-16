'A Viable Option:' Calls for Trump to Invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota Grow Louder

Yesterday, President Trump gave Minnesota an ultimatum: end the violent attacks on ICE agents in Minneapolis, or the President will invoke the Insurrection Act. That may explain why Walz and Frey were both backpedaling on their inflammatory rhetoric yesterday, with Walz imploring the White House, and not his Leftist rioters, to "turn down the temperature" and Frey saying he's never incited violence against ICE (except for all the times he did).

Now Border Czar Tom Homan is saying he'll meet with the President this morning to discuss invoking the Insurrection Act.

🚨 BREAKING: Tom Homan says he’s meeting with President Trump TOMORROW about potentially invoking the Insurrection Act in Minnesota



“It’s a viable option… This CANNOT continue. There’s going to be more bloodshed if something isn’t done. I HOPE I’m wrong.”



IT’S TIME, 47! pic.twitter.com/jLXdxDJugL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 16, 2026

"Is it time for the Insurrection Act, or would that just add gasoline to the fire?" host Laura Ingraham asked.

"I'm not going to get ahead of the President on that," Homan replied, "but it's certainly an option, a viable option. So actually, I'll be meeting with the President tomorrow."

"I think it's something that needs to be on the table, because this cannot continue," Homan added. "There is going to be more bloodshed. I'm telling you, I hope I'm wrong. There's going to be more bloodshed if something isn't done."

"And most Minnesotans...support ICE. It's this radical group of anarchists, and when you see them close up, you really get a sense of who they are," Ingraham said. "It's this crowd, a lot of them paid, a lot of them working double shifts of protests, against the rest of the state...They don't like what's happening in the Twin Cities."

"As far as the organization, everybody that's planning these protests, giving these people weapons, and funding this. Again, justice is coming, cause we're deep-diving that whole thing," Homan said.

Last night, Elon Musk also said it was time to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Time to invoke the Insurrection Act https://t.co/pkTdBJVcxT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2026

The question of invoking the Insurrection Act isn't one of politics, or even "throwing gasoline on the fire." It's about whether or not allowing violence against federal law enforcement is acceptable. If Tim Walz and Jacob Frey won't stop it, the Constitution provides a remedy that will.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

