Jacob Frey Just Said He Never Incited Violence Against ICE. Here Are Times He Did.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 15, 2026 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference last night, after violent Leftists in his city assaulted another ICE agent who was arresting an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. That illegal immigrant was shot in the leg during the assault and Democrats — who have routinely asked why law enforcement won't shoot suspects in the leg — are now mad they ... shot a suspect in the leg.

Frey and Governor Tim Walz have spent the last several weeks inciting violence against ICE agents in the state, calling them domestic terrorists, the Gestapo, and ordering them to "get the f*** out of my city."

Following last night's shooting, Frey gave another press conference where he denied ever doing anything to incite violence against ICE agents.

"So the question was, there has been the accusation that local officials have perhaps taken up the temperature in Minneapolis," Frey said. "Show me a single place where I have encouraged anything other than peace."

Ask and ye shall receive, Mr. Mayor.

We'll start with his press conference after the justified shooting of Renee Good, who hit an ICE agent with her car:

That doesn't sound very peaceful to us.

He also used that presser to say claims of self-defense were "bulls**t" and a "garbage narrative. "We do not want you here...somebody is dead. That's on you," Frey said.

When Frey went on Fox & Friends to discuss the violence in his city, he dismissed the violence by saying Minnesotans were "gonna stand up for their neighbors."

But the most damning piece of evidence that Frey has incited violence against ICE happened last month. Back on December 23, it was Frey who said that ICE agents could get killed if they enforced federal law in his city.

“I am increasingly concerned because of the chaos that is being caused by these ICE agents,” Frey said. “Somebody is going to get seriously injured or killed, and whether that be an ICE agent or a community member, we all know the tinder box that could explode because of it.” 

“We all know that we cannot afford to lose a single Minneapolis resident because they showed up and decided to protect their neighbors,” he continued. That's the same thing he said again in January. He's dismissing the violence as "protecting" their neighbors.

So yeah, Mayor Frey. He incited violence against ICE, and not once has he called for peace.

