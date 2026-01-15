So, That's How The New York Times Framed the ICE Ambush in Minneapolis...
Trump Threatens to Institute the Insurrection Act in Minnesota

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 15, 2026 9:25 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

ICE was involved in another shooting in Minneapolis overnight, this time during the arrest of a criminal illegal alien. The subject, a Venezuelan according to reports, tried to evade arrest and violently assaulted officers when they did apprehend him. While the officer struggled with the suspect, two bystanders attacked the officer with a shovel and a broom handle.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement about the incident:

“The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.”

“As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick.” 

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg.” 

“All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside.  The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital.”

This shooting comes one week after Renee Good, an anti-ICE activist, struck an ICE agent with her car. That agent opened fire in self-defense, killing Good. 

Minnesota officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Tim Walz have no interest in quelling the violence. In fact, hours before this shooting and before ICE vehicles were damaged by angry mobs, Walz issued another video calling on Minnesotans to continue to resist ICE, and to film them for "future prosecution."

Now, President Trump is warning Walz, Frey, and Minnesota Leftists that he will invoke the Insurrection Act if they don't stop their assault on law enforcement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The Insurrection Act has been invoked 30 times by 17 different presidents, including Ulysses S. Grant, Grover Cleveland, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, and George H.W. Bush. 

Each time was to quell violent uprisings and armed mobs, which fits the definition of what's happening in Minnesota. We're sure Walz and Frey will be very unhappy about this latest development. All they have to do is cooperate with ICE and tell their radical voters to go home, and it'll all be over.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Editor's Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

