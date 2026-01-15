Tim Walz Walz Begs the White House to 'Turn Down the Temperature' After Fanning Anti-ICE Chaos

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has responded after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an “appeal to the President,” asking him to “turn the temperature down” on immigration enforcement operations in the state.

The ICE crackdown has led to hundreds of residents interfering with ICE activities, with some confrontations turning violent and even deadly. Yet while Walz publicly encourages Minnesotans to stand up to ICE, he is simultaneously begging the President to lower the stakes.

"I am making a direct appeal to the President," Walz wrote. "Let's turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are."

"And an appeal to Minnesotans," he added. "I know this is scary. We can - we must - speak out loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. We cannot fan the flames of chaos. That's what he wants."

"The buck stops with you, Governor," the official ICE account wrote on X. "Tone down the hostile, inflammatory anti-ICE rhetoric. Honor our immigration detainers. And work with ICE to remove criminal illegal aliens from MN streets."

Walz’s plea is outright absurd. Just a day before asking the President to “turn the temperature down,” he encouraged Minnesotans to interfere with ICE operations and accused the agency of “kidnapping innocent people with no warning and no due process.”

The buck truly stops with Gov. Walz, who seems incapable of acknowledging that he and his party are largely responsible for the violence surrounding ICE enforcement in the state.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

