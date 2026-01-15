Karoline Leavitt Wrecked This Lefty Reporter for His Awful Take on the Minneapolis...
Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than...
VIP
Wisconsin Cannot Afford to Follow Minnesota
HHS Secretary Kennedy Announces Healthcare Price Transparency
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Just Promised to Stop the 'Terrorism' of MN...
Experts Weigh in on SCOTUS Cases Involving Boys in Girls' Sports
Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her.
DHS Releases New Details in Minneapolis ICE Ambush. Here's What We Know.
VIP
Is Socialism a Form of Moderation Amongst Democrats? A WaPo Columnist Thinks So
TX Congressional Candidate Claims to Be a Trump Ally, but His Record Shows...
Cea Weaver Describes Rent-Control As a Way to Cripple the Real Estate Market
ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan Resigns to Run for Congress in Ohio
North Carolina Woman Sentenced to 6 Years in $12M Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Texas Doctor, Assistant Get Prison Time for $3M Healthcare Fraud Targeting Elderly
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Walz Begs the White House to 'Turn Down the Temperature' After Fanning Anti-ICE Chaos

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 15, 2026 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has responded after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an “appeal to the President,” asking him to “turn the temperature down” on immigration enforcement operations in the state. 

Advertisement

The ICE crackdown has led to hundreds of residents interfering with ICE activities, with some confrontations turning violent and even deadly. Yet while Walz publicly encourages Minnesotans to stand up to ICE, he is simultaneously begging the President to lower the stakes.

"I am making a direct appeal to the President," Walz wrote. "Let's turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are."

"And an appeal to Minnesotans," he added. "I know this is scary. We can - we must - speak out loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. We cannot fan the flames of chaos. That's what he wants."

"The buck stops with you, Governor," the official ICE account wrote on X. "Tone down the hostile, inflammatory anti-ICE rhetoric. Honor our immigration detainers. And work with ICE to remove criminal illegal aliens from MN streets."

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Wrecked This Lefty Reporter for His Awful Take on the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Walz’s plea is outright absurd. Just a day before asking the President to “turn the temperature down,” he encouraged Minnesotans to interfere with ICE operations and accused the agency of “kidnapping innocent people with no warning and no due process.” 

The buck truly stops with Gov. Walz, who seems incapable of acknowledging that he and his party are largely responsible for the violence surrounding ICE enforcement in the state.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Wrecked This Lefty Reporter for His Awful Take on the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Matt Vespa
Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than the Daycare Investigation Matt Vespa
Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her. Amy Curtis
The Woke Billionaires and Democrat-Loving Corporations Are on Their Own Kurt Schlichter
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Just Promised to Stop the 'Terrorism' of MN Democrats Amy Curtis
What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Karoline Leavitt Wrecked This Lefty Reporter for His Awful Take on the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement