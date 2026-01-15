Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Just Promised to Stop the 'Terrorism' of MN Democrats

The blunt truth about the Minneapolis ICE raids is this: if that "sanctuary" city and state honored ICE detainers and let ICE into prisons and jails to deport illegal immigrants, ICE wouldn't have to send agents into the streets, where they're arresting all illegal immigrants they encounter, and not just the violent, dangerous criminals.

Whoops.

But it seems Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz have no intention of telling their supporters to go home while they cooperate with ICE's detainer requests. That would solve a lot of problems. Leftists like to point to the fact that ICE doesn't go to red cities and states as it does in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and elsewhere as proof ICE is "targeting" them unfairly. The reason is simple: those red areas cooperate with ICE and follow federal immigration law.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is calling them out, too, vowing to stop the terrorism of Frey and Walz.

ICE operates in thousands of counties without incident. Men and women doing their jobs, protecting us from criminal aliens.



Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement. It’s disgusting.



Walz… https://t.co/govuUtcDVN — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) January 15, 2026

"ICE operates in thousands of counties without incident. Men and women doing their jobs, protecting us from criminal aliens," Blanche wrote on X. "Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement. It’s disgusting. Walz and Frey - I’m focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise."

Maybe that's why Jacob Frey tried to pretend he never incited violence against ICE last night. Unfortunately for Frey, he did, and we have the receipts.

Yesterday, Walz also released a glitch-filled tirade against ICE. In that speech, Walz said, “News reports simply don’t do justice to the level of chaos and disruption and trauma the federal government is raining down upon our communities."

That's adorable, because the media are little more than stenographers and propagandists for the Democratic Party.

Walz also lied and said ICE agents are "going door to door, ordering people to point out where their neighbors of color live," conducting "indiscriminate" traffic stops to demand paperwork, and "kidnapping innocent people with no warning and no due process."

It's precisely this kind of stochastic terrorism that incited Renee Good to block ICE vehicles with her car. Good also struck an agent and was shot and killed in self-defense.

President Trump also threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act if Walz and Frey don't get Minneapolis under control.

It's time that Democrats like Walz and Frey were held accountable for their words and actions on immigration.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

